Batti Gul Meter Chalu trailer: Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam fight over the issue of power cuts

Shahid Kapoor shines as a Pahadi character the recently released Batti Gul Meter Chalu trailer, which talks about the problem of power cuts in the country. Divyendu Sharma is also seen in the film, as a victim of corruption and capitalisation in the power sector.

In an attempt to deliver justice and deal with the issue of outrageously high electricity bills despite constant power cuts, Kapoor takes the matter into his own hands but finds a new hurdle every time he tries to reach closer to his goal.

Yami Gautam plays the role of a lawyer supporting one of Shahid Kapoor's roadblocks, the private electricity company that forced Sharma's character to commit suicide. While the Vicky Donor actress makes his quest difficult, Shraddha Kapoor acts as his pillar of support.

The film has been a hot topic ever since its announcement but buzz around it sky-rocketed once the first look of Shree Narayan Singh's film was revealed. The Ek Villian actress took to Twitter and unveil the posters of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which is hitting the cinemas on 21 September 2018.

The first poster of Batti Gul Meter Chalu has "Fused bulb se kraanti nahi layi ja sakti"(A fused bulb cannot bring revolution) on the poster, in an attempt to create awareness around the cause.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 13:29 PM