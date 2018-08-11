Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shahid Kapoor urges mainstream actors to do socially relevant films at trailer launch

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, says it is important for mainstream actors to be a part of socially-relevant films so that the message reaches a wider audience.

The actor said his last two films - Haider and Udta Punjab - were appreciated because they dealt with contemporary issues.

"Haider was about human rights, which is a massive issue in Kashmir and in North East states, then I did Udta Punjab, which was about the drug issue," he told reporters in Mumbai.

Set in a small town, Batti Gul Meter Chalu revolves around the problem of electricity.

"I feel proud to be a part of this film. One would think it (electricity) is a small issue but it is not for others. As actors if we can represent those issues, it would be good as we have the opportunity to say something nice otherwise we will lose the chance.

"We are not making a documentary film as it will never reach anywhere. So you have to make it entertaining and take mainstream actors so you can reach out to wider audience," Shahid told reporters at the trailer launch of the film.

The film is being directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who also helmed Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet - Ek Prem Katha.

"The issue of electricity is there both in small and big cities. There are 31 million houses without electricity. Also, there has been a sudden rise in bills due to the privitisation of electricity. It is an important issue. I had no idea about sanitation issue, it is a rural issue. Shree Narayan Singh's film Toilet Ek Prem Katha was educational for me," Shahid added.

Singh said the idea to make Batti Gul Meter Chalu came from producer Prerna Arora, who was planning to make a film called Roshni and Singh fell in love with the idea and told his writer duo Siddharth-Garima to work on it.

"We talk about progress in our country but nothing much has happened. I am from a small town and I know what has happened. Like in a village called Rampur, there is electricity but not in anyone's house," he said.

The film also stars Divyendu Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor. Shahid said working in two hero films is not an issue for him.

"I have worked with Diljit Dosanjh in Udta Punjab, Saif Ali Khan in Rangoon, Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat. Divyendu Sharma has an important role in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. It is essential to chose right films. We need to go beyond these limitations. I want to be a part of good films."

The film is set to be released on 21 September.

Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 13:12 PM