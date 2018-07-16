Batti Gul Meter Chalu release date announced; Film to clash with Kajol's Helicopter Eela

The upcoming Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor finally has a release date - 14 September. The film was initially scheduled for release on 31 August, but was temporarily stalled due to monetary and legal issues. Shree Narayan Singh, who has previously helmed the Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar social drama Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will be directing.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the development through Twitter.

#BattiGulMeterChalu to release on 14 Sept 2018... Stars Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor... Directed by Shree Narayan Singh. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2018

Gautam had previously spoken about the film's subject and had described it as "an amalgamation of entertainment and relevant social issue." She had shared that the film will address the problem of electricity shortage, especially in small towns.

The release will, however, clash with Helicopter Eela, which will be Kajol's return to big screen since Dilwale alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Kirti Sanon and Varun Dhawan in 2015. Pradeep Sarkar has directed this mother-son drama where Kajol will be seen as an overprotective single mother, who is also an aspiring actor. Riddhi Sen, who bagged the National Award for his role in Kaushik Ganguly’s 2017 Bengali film Nagarkirtan, essays the role of her son.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 18:31 PM