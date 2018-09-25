You are here:

Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha's film amasses Rs 26.42 cr

FP Staff

Sep,25 2018 16:57:37 IST

Four days after the release of Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the film has acquired Rs 26.42 crores, after raking in a total of Rs 3.16 crores on Monday. The business picked up over the weekend but it was still a slow-starter since Batti Gul Meter Chalu did not face much competition at the box office.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu poster. Still from Manmarziyaan. Images via Twitter

On the other hand, Manmarziyaan, which completed two weeks in the box office, saw a major drop on the second week of its release, with film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh informing that the percentage of decline was as much as 77.46%.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor's other film, Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy Stree, has been declared as a blockbuster, which has sustained its momentum even after four weeks into its release.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu still has an entire week to compensate for its low start, before fresh films enter the box office race on 28 September. These include Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga, Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha and Salman Khan Films' LoveYatri, which marks the debut of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

