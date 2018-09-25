Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha's film amasses Rs 26.42 cr

Four days after the release of Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the film has acquired Rs 26.42 crores, after raking in a total of Rs 3.16 crores on Monday. The business picked up over the weekend but it was still a slow-starter since Batti Gul Meter Chalu did not face much competition at the box office.

On the other hand, Manmarziyaan, which completed two weeks in the box office, saw a major drop on the second week of its release, with film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh informing that the percentage of decline was as much as 77.46%.

#Manmarziyaan crashes in Weekend 2... Decline in Weekend 2: 77.46%... [Week 2] Fri 81 lakhs, Sat 1.22 cr, Sun 1.20 cr. Total: ₹ 24.63 cr. India biz.#Manmarziyaan biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 21.40 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 3.23 cr

Total: ₹ 24.63 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2018

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor's other film, Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy Stree, has been declared as a blockbuster, which has sustained its momentum even after four weeks into its release.

#Stree [Week 4] Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.86 cr, Mon 97 lakhs. Total: ₹ 120.06 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 25, 2018

Batti Gul Meter Chalu still has an entire week to compensate for its low start, before fresh films enter the box office race on 28 September. These include Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga, Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha and Salman Khan Films' LoveYatri, which marks the debut of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 17:16 PM