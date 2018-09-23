Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Manto, Stree box office collection: Shahid Kapoor's film earns Rs 7.96 cr on Day 2

Shree Narayan Singh's directorial Batti Gul Meter Chalu had a slow start, earning Rs 6.76 crores on its opening day. However, it has gained momentum due to a rise of 17.5% on the second day. It grossed Rs 7.96 crores.

#BattiGulMeterChalu witnesses 17.75% growth on Day 2, but since the starting point was low, the 2-day total is lacklustre... Needs miraculous growth on Day 3 - in double digits - for a respectable weekend total... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr. Total: ₹ 14.72 cr. India biz. #BGMC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2018

The total earnings of the film, starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, is now Rs 14.72 crores.

Stree, which also stars Shraddha, has earned Rs. 2.o5 crores on Saturday taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 116.23 crores. The horror comedy recently became the ninth Hindi film of 2018 to cross the 100 crore mark. According to Box Office India, the film is on its way to cross Raaz's numbers.

#Stree is back in form on fourth Sat... [Week 4] Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 116.23 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2018

Nandita Das' biopic Manto with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the other hand, opened at Rs 50 lakh and earned Rs 70 lakh on day two making its collection Rs 1.20 crores. Koimoi writes that the film should cross the Rs 2 crore mark after the weekend.

