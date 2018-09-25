Pataakha trailer: Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra desperately try to curb quarreling instincts in Vishal Bharadwaj's film

Continuing from the where the first trailer was left off, the second trailer of Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha shows sisters Genda Kumari or 'Chhutki' and Champa Kumari or 'Badki's desperate attempts to control their quarreling instincts, which in turn almost robs them off their exuberant spirit.

The sisters (played by Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra), who, in a twist of fate, get wedded in the same household, are commanded by their father to mend their ways so as to preserve their married life. They promise to listen; however, there always bubbles a simmering tension underneath the facade of normalcy which threatens to burst out at even the slightest instigation.

The India-Pakistan metaphor returns in the second trailer, and Dipper Naradmuni (Sunil Grover) takes on the voice of an omnipresent narrator who states that there is only one solution to stop the 'torture' of living together, that of batwara (division).

Vishal Bhardwaj, who is known for adapting Shakespeare's tragedies like Macbeth, Othello, and Hamlet into Maqbool, Omkara and Haider respectively, as well as Ruskin Bond's short stories in Blue Umbrella and 7 Khoon Maaf, has based this film on Charan Singh Pathik's short story Do Behenein.

The shooting for Pataakha wrapped up in July and the film is scheduled to hit theatres on 28 September.

Watch Pataakha's second trailer here:



Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 14:12 PM