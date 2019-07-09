Sacred Games season 2 trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ganesh Gaitonde returns to seek revenge

The trailer of the highly anticipated follow-up season of Netflix's first Indian Original show Sacred Games was released on Tuesday.

The show picks up from where the first season ended. Notorious gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) has returned for revenge, like he says in the trailer, and is shown quickly re-establishing himself as the king but in a far away place from Mumbai. Saif Ali Khan returns as Sartaj Singh, who has to save his city from destruction before 25 days are over. He is also seen embarking on a journey of self-discovery, joining a mysterious cult headed by Pankaj Tripathi's Guruji, introduced in season 1 as Gaitonde’s "teesra baap" (third father).

Tripathi, who just was seen in season 1 only briefly, had previously teased that Guruji would be the primary antagonist this time. He had said that his character becomes as big as Gaitonde.

The second season includes new addition in the casts like Kalki Koechlin as Batya Abelman and Ranvir Shorey as Shahid Khan. Anurag Kashyap has directed Gaitonde’s track while Neeraj Ghaywan (of Masaan-fame) is the main man behind Singh's track in season 2. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue their roles of the showrunner and the lead writer respectively.

Netflix shared the trailer on Twitter

Calendar nikalo bhaiyo aur behno. #SacredGames2 ka release date ayela hai!https://t.co/zQLxJ1q4Yd — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 9, 2019

Describing the upcoming instalment, Motwane said in a statement, "We’re extremely excited to finally be able to share with the fans of Sacred Games what they’ve all been waiting for with bated breath — The date of its release on Netflix! This season is bigger, more compelling, and totally unexpected. Be prepared to discover a different side to each character as we take the audience on a tremendous journey, and address questions left unanswered last season."

Sacred Games season 2 will premier on Netflix on 15 August.

Sacred Games is originally based on the 2006 book of the same name by Vikram Chandra.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 12:30:44 IST