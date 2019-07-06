Batla House teaser: John Abraham plays a top cop in retelling of controversial 2008 encounter

The teaser of John Abraham's upcoming thriller Batla House was released on 6 July. Penned by Ritesh Shah, Batla House is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008. Nikkhil Advani, who will be directing the cop thriller had said in March 2018 that he has acquired all the necessary NOCs for the film that follows the encounters of Indian Mujahideen terrorists in the Batla House locality of the national capital.

Two suspected terrorists were reportedly gunned down in the September 2008 shootout, two others were arrested while one accused escaped.

The teaser opens to an audio clip of frantic police officers sending a message to their senior stating that they heard gunshots and require backup. The camera then shifts to two young boys who were possibly firing those shots. The clip then flashes montages of John dressed as a police officer trying to gauge the situation at Batla House.

The trailer of Batla House will be released on 10 July.

Known for appearing in patriotic dramas like Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate and his last release Romeo Akbar Walter, John will once again dabble in the genre with Batla House by essaying officer Sanjay Kumar Yadav who led the encounter.

Batla House is the second collaboration of Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham after Salaam-E-Ishq. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Prakash Raj and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Batla House is slated to release on 15 August and will face a clash with Akhay Kumar's Mission Mangal and Shradhha Kapoor's Saaho.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2019 13:19:40 IST