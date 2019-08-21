Batla House box office collection: John Abraham's cop thriller earns Rs 57.82 cr in six days

John Abraham's Batla House has performed well at the domestic box office, despite competition from Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal. The film, which released on the Independence Day holiday, minted Rs 15.55 crore on the opening day, and is the second-best opener of Abraham, followed by Satyameva Jayate (Rs 20 crore).

Batla House crossed the Rs 50 crore mark after a five-day run in theatres. On its sixth day of release, the cop thriller raked in Rs 4.78 crore, taking its total earnings to Rs 57.82 crore. Trade analysts observed that the performance was steady over the weekdays, and should remain the same till Saaho is out on 30 August. Box Office India writes Batla House can finish this week with Rs 60 crore in its collection.

Here are the latest box office figures for Batla House.

#BatlaHouse is steady on weekdays... With no major opposition next week [till #Saaho], should continue to collect well... 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr, Mon 5.05 cr, Tue 4.78 cr. Total: ₹ 57.82 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2019

The film follows the encounters of alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorists in the Batla House locality of New Delhi. Two suspected terrorists were reportedly gunned down in the September 2008 shootout, and two others were arrested, while one accused escaped. John plays DCP Sanjay Kumar Yadav (based on the real-life character of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav). The police officer is the recipient of eight President Gallantry Awards.

Batla House is also similar to his previous films Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate, and Romeo Akbar Walter, which have patriotic themes.

As part as research for the thriller, director Nikkhil Advani told Firstpost that he read blogs and articles, and met journalists and cops. The Jamia Milia Islamia Teachers Solidarity Union also helped him by sending everything they had written about the case.

Prior to its Independence Day release, an accused in the ongoing Batla House encounter case had filed a plea demanding a stay on the film, saying it would adversely affect his trial. However, the film was greenlit by the Delhi High Court after the makers agreed to some modifications, according to India Today.

Batla House is jointly produced by director Nikkhil's Emmay Entertainment and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is Advani and Abraham's second collaboration after Salaam-E-Ishq. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Prakash Raj, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2019 11:45:19 IST