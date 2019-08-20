Batla House box office collection: John Abraham's cop drama crosses Rs 50 crore mark on Day 5

John Abraham's latest outing, Batla House, which clashed with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's space drama Mission Mangal, is having a decent run at the box office. The film, which released on the Independence Day holiday, minted Rs 15.55 crore on Day and is the second-best opener of Abraham, followed by Satyameva Jayate (Rs 20 crore).

However, on day 2, the collection declined by almost 50 per cent (Rs 8.84 crore), owing to a working day, Friday. Further picking up the pace on Monday, Batla House minted Rs.5.05 crores, thus taking its total collection to Rs.53.04 Crores. The film crossed Rs 50 crore milestone on the fifth day of its release.

The film is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008. Known for appearing in patriotic dramas like Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate, and his last release Romeo Akbar Walter, John has once again dabbled in the genre with Batla House by essaying officer Sanjay Kumar Yadav, who led the encounter.

John Abraham had earlier told Firstpost that he feels despite the box office clash, both Mission Mangal and Batla House have enough meat to draw audiences to theatres. "I think the good thing is that there are two very credible films that are releasing this Independence Day. Talking about business, I am confident that there is enough business for two films on that day, and both me and Akshay know this. I think it’s great for the audience, and the winner ultimately is the audience as they get to choose between two very, hopefully, good films that day," Abraham was quoted as saying.

Batla House is the second collaboration of Advani and Abraham after Salaam-E-Ishq. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Prakash Raj, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2019 14:42:15 IST