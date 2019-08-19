Saaho's 'Bad Boy Song' music video sees Prabhas match steps with Jacqueline Fernandez

'Bad Boy Song' features Saaho's lead actor Prabhas alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. The music video to the track, sung by Neeti Mohan and Badshah, was shared by the makers on 19 August (Monday).

The video opens with Prabhas on an army tank and immediately switches to a party by a pool. Jacqueline also makes an appearance in a black outfit, walking with a horse on a leash. The makers had previously released the dance number 'Psycho Saiyaan' and a romantic track 'Enni Soni.'

'Bad Boy Song' was unveiled at a pre-release event on 18 August in Hyderabad, which was attended by Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and the rest of the cast. Times Now writes that over 1 lakh fans were present at the event.

Here are some photos from the event.

Jacqueline talked about working with Prabhas on the song with Times of India: "Prabhas works relentlessly till he gets things right. It was crazy and fun. Though there is action around the song and I love throwing in kicks and punches, I’m not part of any action sequences here. I was just very nervous as to how we’d do this because I had to get my Telugu lines right. I couldn’t do it without being fully ready, but I was pleasantly surprised that I could nail my lines in the first take."

Saaho is written and directed by Sujeeth while V Vamsi Krishna Reddy has produced it alongside T-Series' Bhushan Kumar. The spy thriller will release on 30 August in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Watch the song here.



Updated Date: Aug 19, 2019 15:54:54 IST