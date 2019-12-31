You are here:

Barack Obama names Fleabag Season 2 among his favourite shows of 2019; fans wonder if he's seen the pilot episode

FP Staff

Dec 31, 2019 17:17:49 IST

Former US president Barack Obama recently shared his annual list of favourite films and TV shows, which included Phoebe Waller-Bridge's dark comedy series Fleabag Season 2 alongside Unbelievable and Watchmen. The show has received multiple award wins and nominations for Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman.

Although Obama had only mentioned the new instalment in his round-up, one fan was quick to point out that he surely would have watched the pilot episode where Fleabag masturbates to one of his speeches. The realisation soon drove other Twitter users into a frenzy.

Here are some reactions

Ever since the hit comedy-drama wrapped up its second season in April, creator and star Waller-Bridge has insisted that there would not be a third season. However, in an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she said that she was not averse to the idea of her character returning at the age of 50.

It was previously reported that Waller-Bridge was hired as one of the writers for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die. According to The Guardian, she had asserted that she was not hired because of her gender and neither was there ever a discussion with the makers for her to lend a hand in developing the film's female characters.

Updated Date: Dec 31, 2019 17:17:49 IST

tags: Andrew Scott , Barack Obama , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Fleabag , Fleabag Season 2 , James Bond , Late Night with Seth Meyers , no time to die , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , Olivia Colman , Phoebe Waller-Bridge

