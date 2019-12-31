Barack Obama names Fleabag Season 2 among his favourite shows of 2019; fans wonder if he's seen the pilot episode

Former US president Barack Obama recently shared his annual list of favourite films and TV shows, which included Phoebe Waller-Bridge's dark comedy series Fleabag Season 2 alongside Unbelievable and Watchmen. The show has received multiple award wins and nominations for Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman.

Although Obama had only mentioned the new instalment in his round-up, one fan was quick to point out that he surely would have watched the pilot episode where Fleabag masturbates to one of his speeches. The realisation soon drove other Twitter users into a frenzy.

Here are some reactions

ok i'm gonna try to be calm about this but doesn't the Fleabag pilot have a scene where she MASTURBATES TO AN OBAMA SPEECH pic.twitter.com/py7I5FVI6T — detective weeaboo 🍆📈 (@tonytula) December 29, 2019

I feel like people aren’t fully processing the fact that we now know Obama has seen that episode of Fleabag where Phoebe Waller Bridge masturbates to one of his speeches https://t.co/dW056MQkOq — Josh Price (@JoshingPrice) December 29, 2019

I couldn’t be more delighted by today’s news that Barack Obama not only watched an episode of British TV where the main character sorted herself out to one of his speeches, but then put it on his Best of 2019 list. #Fleabag #BarackObama pic.twitter.com/FGl2F9s7Ta — Stephanie Felton (@FeltonStephanie) December 29, 2019

i am crying that obama watches fleabag and has now watched a posh british woman wank over him https://t.co/OT3MDoP9zH — kav 🗑 (@Kav_Kaushik) December 29, 2019

Obama watches Fleabag. Presuming he's also seen Series 1 this means he's watched a woman wanking off to one of his speeches. It's things like this why I have Twitter. https://t.co/yqjcYOEGLB — Rachel Griffiths (@sunflowersutra1) December 29, 2019

Not enough people are talking about how this means that Barack Obama definitely knows that Fleabag opened with PWB masturbating to him. — Dyan Flores (@dyancflores) December 29, 2019

Ever since the hit comedy-drama wrapped up its second season in April, creator and star Waller-Bridge has insisted that there would not be a third season. However, in an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she said that she was not averse to the idea of her character returning at the age of 50.

It was previously reported that Waller-Bridge was hired as one of the writers for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die. According to The Guardian, she had asserted that she was not hired because of her gender and neither was there ever a discussion with the makers for her to lend a hand in developing the film's female characters.

