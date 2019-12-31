You are here:

Prateek Kuhad's Cold/Mess features in Barack Obama's songs of 2019; singer says he's 'totally flipping out'

FP Staff

Dec 31, 2019 09:07:53 IST

It is the final leg of 2019, and former US President Barack Obama has shared his list of favourite songs from 2019. This list, of artists and their songs from across the globe, features Indian singer-composer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad's smash hit single 'Cold/Mess.'

Kuhad, who is an indie singer-songwriter from India, was evidently overjoyed at the mention, and tweeted that he is "totally flipping out."

Check out Obama's list and Kuhad's response on Twitter

Many global artists have been featured on Obama's list, including Lizzo, Beyonce, Solange, Alicia Keys, and Frank Ocean.

Kuhad gained popularity after he released his first album in 2015, titled Tokens & Charms. He had also lent his voice to the song 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' from Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Baar Baar Dekho. He also collaborated with the makers of Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mithila Palkar-starrer Karwaan for its soundtrack.

However, he had told Mid-Day that he "never seeks Bollywood projects." "People come to me because I write songs of a certain kind. They trust me as a songwriter. It is my job to write a good track for a director, and it's his job to respect me as a professional," he said in the interview.

On the other hand, Obama also shared his favourite movies and TV shows of 2019,. The list includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag season two, limited series Unbelievable, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, David Lindelof's critically-acclaimed series Watchmenand Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's class satire Parasite.

Updated Date: Dec 31, 2019 09:07:53 IST

