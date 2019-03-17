Ayushmann Khurrana shoots in leech-infested swamp for Article 15, says he's ready to 'bleed' for Anubhav Sinha

Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared a picture from the sets of Anubhav Sinha's social drama Article 15, which sees the actor portray the role of a cop for the first time in a movie. Along with the picture, he also shared a note about his experience shooting in a swamp, declaring in the end that he's ready to even bleed for the director.

During one of the shooting schedules, Ayushmann narrated that the team was required to enter a swamp for a scene. Shortly after entering, they realised that the swamp was filled with leeches. Thanking the team for finishing the scene despite the attack from the leeches, he asserted, "Anubhav Sinha hum aapke liye khoon bahane ko tayaar hain." (Anubhav Sinha, we are ready to bleed for you)

For the uninitiated, Article 15 of the Indian Constitution prohibits any discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

Ayushmann had confirmed that he's part for Sinha's directorial early in March, when he shared a picture with him dressed in cop uniform, sporting a moustache. Article 15 will also feature Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 09:48:58 IST