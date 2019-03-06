Article 15 first look: Ayushmann Khurrana plays an upright cop in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming social drama

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to play a police officer in Anubhav Sinha's next directorial, Article 15. The first look of the actor, shared on 6 March, shows him wearing the uniform of a policeman. A thick moustache also adds to his character. The film went on floors on 1 March in Lucknow.

IT’S OFFICIAL... Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhav Sinha’s next film #Article15... Costars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub... Filming commenced on 1 March 2019 in #Lucknow... Ayushmann’s look from the film: pic.twitter.com/XGtrzhUNXq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2019

The Article 15 of the Indian Constitution prohibits any discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Hence, Sinha's forthcoming film appears to address the issue discrimination, as did his earlier film, Mulk. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor in the lead, the drama revolved around the struggles of a Muslim joint family in a Hindu majority town in India, who fight to reclaim their honour after a member of their family engages in a terror activity.

On being a part of Article 15, Khurrana told Mumbai Mirror, “I’m always intrigued by the socio-political scenario of our country but very few films project it in an unbiased way. Anubhav is one of those few directors who understands the complexities of our country. I loved his Mulk, the most balanced film on on communalism and extremism and I am really excited to work with him on Article 15.

Article 15 will feature Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

