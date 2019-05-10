You are here:

Avengers: Endgame — Russo Brothers' directorial to stream exclusively on Disney+ from 11 December

FP Staff

May 10, 2019 10:23:55 IST

Avengers: Endgame, which marks the culmination of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), will premiere on Disney's upcoming streaming platform on 11 December. The announcement was made by CEO Bob Iger alongside the company's quarterly earnings report on 8 May, reports CNET.

A still from Avengers: Endgame

Iger said that Disney was "thrilled" with the success of the film, which is now the second highest grosser of all time. Endgame has even surpassed the earnings of James Cameron's 1997 classic Titanic at the box office. The Anthony and Joe Russo-directed film, which tied up the storylines of 22 movies in the MCU, earned $2.272 billion in less than two weeks of its release, crossing the $2.187 billion haul by Titanic. Endgame is yet to claim the spot of highest earning film ever, which belongs to Cameron's 2009 film Avatar ( $2.78 billion).

It was previously reported that Disney+ will be launched on 12 November. Besides Endgame, the platform will also include exclusive original content such as a live-action Star Wars series called The Mandalorian and animated Monsters at Work, inspired by hit Pixar movie Monsters Inc. Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow will soon have her own standalone film, to be directed by Cate Shortland. Marvel is also developing limited TV series for Disney+ for Falcon and Winter Soldier as well as Loki and Scarlet Witch.

 

