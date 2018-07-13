Marvel's Black Widow stand-alone film starring Scarlett Johansson to be directed by Cate Shortland

Earlier this year, Marvel had confirmed that there was going to be a Black Widow solo film, which will see Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff, the Russian spy turned super-heroine.

It was announced that the screenplay would be penned by Jac Schaffer, who has written the female-centric remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, now titled The Hustle. No other details had been revealed until now.

Marvel has finally roped in a director for the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The studio's executives had met atleast 70 directors over half a year until they chose Cate Shortland, an Australian filmmaker, best known for Lore, a World War 2 drama. Her most recent film, Berlin Syndrome, an adaptation of a book by Melanie Joosten, premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2017.

Shortland will become the studio's first female director to helm a stand-alone film, reported IndieWire.

Johansson's character first appeared in Iron Man 2 (2010) and since then has been a part of The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers : Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and also the upcoming Avengers 4.

Black Widow will reportedly be set 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union, with Romanoff having now made America her home. This would place the film's events somewhere in mid-2000s.

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 18:49 PM