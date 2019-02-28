Star Wars: The Mandalorian — Disney+, Jon Favreau’s live-action TV series wraps production

The filming of Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars television series The Mandalorian has officially been wrapped, reports The Wrap.

The Disney+ series features Nick Nolte, Werner Herzog, Gina Carano, and Pedro Pascal as the lead actors. As reported earlier, The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The narrative revolves around the journey of a lone gunfighter as he survives in the margins of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The series was first announced in November last year with Favreau announced as writer and executive producer in March earlier this year.

Disney+ is the studio's foray into digital content creation, a streaming service to compete with Netflix. Favreau has been a Disney favourite, having directed the first two Iron Man films for Marvel and 2016's The Jungle Book. He also helped produce several Avengers movies. He has also directed Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King.

Episodes of The Mandalorian were directed by the likes of Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard and Dave Filoni among others.

The series is set in the interim between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

