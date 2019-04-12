tech2 News Staff

Walt Disney has officially announced its entry into the online video streaming market with Disney+. As the company confirmed Thursday, the service will launch on 12 November and will be available at a subscription fee of $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year.

At an investor meeting, Disney’s head of the direct-to-consumer unit, Kevin Mayer, showed off the first look of the Disney+ app and its interface. As is revealed in a tweet by Robert Iger, CEO of Walt Disney, similar to Netflix, Disney+ users will be greeted by rows of recommended content, new TV series or movies added to the platform, and genres. However, unlike Netflix, Disney+ will have five hubs at the top of the page, which constitute Disney’s various franchises — Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Thrilled to share a first look at Disney+ with you! pic.twitter.com/iiqjFjaNra — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) April 11, 2019

Reportedly, when launched, Disney+ will be available to stream on smart TVs, browsers, smartphones and tablets, and gaming consoles.

As with Netflix and Prime Video right now, Disney+ will allow you to create individual profiles, it will also give users parental controls, and features to allow downloading content to view offline. Reportedly, Disney has also promised that it will add support for 4K HDR.

In addition to that, a Reuters report reveals that Disney will also create original programming exclusively for the service. According to the company, this will include:

Star Wars

A new season of animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

A live-action “Star Wars” series called “The Mandalorian,” developed by Jon Favreau.

A TV series starring Diego Luna that is a prequel to the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Marvel

A series focused on the villain Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston

A series starring Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch

Animation

“Monsters at Work,” a series inspired by Pixar hit “Monsters Inc.” Billy Crystal and John Goodman will return as the voices of Mike and Sulley.

Movies

Remakes of Disney classics such as “Lady and the Tramp” and “Sword in the Stone”

“Noelle,” a Christmas fantasy adventure starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader

“Togo,” starring Willem Dafoe in the story of a famous sled-dog relay

Television

A new “High School Musical” series

“Diary of a Female President,” a comedy series about a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl on a journey to become president of the United States

Non-Fiction

“Marvel’s 616,” a documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel stories and characters and the real world

“Be Our Chef,” a food competition show in which families compete and the winner’s dish will be served at Walt Disney World

“Rogue Trip,” a travel guide to places an average tourist is least likely to visit

With inputs from Reuters.

