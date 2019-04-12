Friday, April 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions start at $6.99

Disney will also create original programming exclusively for the service.

tech2 News StaffApr 12, 2019 11:56:04 IST

Walt Disney has officially announced its entry into the online video streaming market with Disney+. As the company confirmed Thursday, the service will launch on 12 November and will be available at a subscription fee of $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year.

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions start at .99

Image: Disney

At an investor meeting, Disney’s head of the direct-to-consumer unit, Kevin Mayer, showed off the first look of the Disney+ app and its interface. As is revealed in a tweet by Robert Iger, CEO of Walt Disney, similar to Netflix, Disney+ users will be greeted by rows of recommended content, new TV series or movies added to the platform, and genres. However, unlike Netflix, Disney+ will have five hubs at the top of the page, which constitute Disney’s various franchises — Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Reportedly, when launched, Disney+ will be available to stream on smart TVs, browsers, smartphones and tablets, and gaming consoles.

As with Netflix and Prime Video right now, Disney+ will allow you to create individual profiles, it will also give users parental controls, and features to allow downloading content to view offline. Reportedly, Disney has also promised that it will add support for 4K HDR.

In addition to that, a Reuters report reveals that Disney will also create original programming exclusively for the service. According to the company, this will include:

Star Wars

  • A new season of animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • A live-action “Star Wars” series called “The Mandalorian,” developed by Jon Favreau.
  • A TV series starring Diego Luna that is a prequel to the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Marvel

  • A series focused on the villain Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston
  • A series starring Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch

Animation

  • Monsters at Work,” a series inspired by Pixar hit “Monsters Inc.” Billy Crystal and John Goodman will return as the voices of Mike and Sulley.

Movies

  • Remakes of Disney classics such as “Lady and the Tramp” and “Sword in the Stone
  • Noelle,” a Christmas fantasy adventure starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader
  • Togo,” starring Willem Dafoe in the story of a famous sled-dog relay

Television

  • A new “High School Musical” series
  • Diary of a Female President,” a comedy series about a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl on a journey to become president of the United States

Non-Fiction

  • Marvel’s 616,” a documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel stories and characters and the real world
  • Be Our Chef,” a food competition show in which families compete and the winner’s dish will be served at Walt Disney World
  • Rogue Trip,” a travel guide to places an average tourist is least likely to visit

With inputs from Reuters.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Yeddyurappa of BJP says his party will sweep polls with 300-plus seats


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi may soon rollout its own service to compete with Netflix, Amazon: Report

Apr 04, 2019
Xiaomi may soon rollout its own service to compete with Netflix, Amazon: Report
Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu in April

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu in April

Apr 01, 2019
Thomson UD9 (40TH1000) 40-inch 4K Smart TV Review: Great value or great gimmick?

Thomson

Thomson UD9 (40TH1000) 40-inch 4K Smart TV Review: Great value or great gimmick?

Apr 11, 2019
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be unveiled at Star Wars Celebration on 13 April

Star Wars

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be unveiled at Star Wars Celebration on 13 April

Apr 10, 2019
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Dave Bautista says he would've exited franchise if James Gunn wasn't rehired

Hollywood

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Dave Bautista says he would've exited franchise if James Gunn wasn't rehired

Apr 07, 2019
Hawkeye mini-series starring Jeremy Renner in the works for Disney's streaming service

NowStreaming

Hawkeye mini-series starring Jeremy Renner in the works for Disney's streaming service

Apr 11, 2019

science

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Moon Missions

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Apr 12, 2019
First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Picture Powehi

First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Apr 12, 2019
International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Human Spaceflight

International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Apr 12, 2019
Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Moon Missions

Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Apr 11, 2019