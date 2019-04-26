You are here:

Avengers: Endgame release day highlights — Round-the-clock screenings, high ticket prices as frenzy around Marvel film rises

FP Staff

Apr 26, 2019 16:33:06 IST

  • Google tweets about its Thanos snap trick

  • Rs 2400 per ticket for Avengers: Endgame show in Gurgaon

    The frenzy around Avengers: Endgame continues with one show in a PVR in Gurgaon being priced at Rs 2400 and another in Mumbai at Rs 1700, a report in Business Insider states.

    Multiplexes across the country are also being allowed to have round-the-clock screenings of the film, with midnight and early morning shows. 

  • Avengers cast answer some of the most Googled questions in this video

  • Kevin Feige and Russo brothers suprise fans in theatres in US

  • Marvel Cinematic Universe and the real world

    Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, we did a five-part essay series that attempts to understand the relationship between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the state of the world today. This series sought to engage with the MCU critically, and argue how their films have real world anxieties built within it. 

    Part One: What makes Marvel films so popular?

    Part Two: How Tony Stark is a metaphor for governmental outreach

    Part Three: How MCU phase 3 subverts the superhero genre

    Part Four: How MCU complicates the idea of an Alien

    Part Five: Thanos and the idea of evil

  • MCU cast members say #DontSpoilTheEndgame

  • Scarlet Johansson and Brie Larson's red carpet looks go viral

    At the LA premiere of Avengers: Endgame, Scarlet Johasson and Brie Larson wore jewelry with the Infinity Stones and their images went viral.

  • Google introduces Infinity Gauntlet theme that wipes out half the results

    If you Google 'Thanos' and find an Infinity Gauntlet, click on it and half of your google results will be wiped out in a snap!

    Read more here

  • MCU films and box office collections in India

    Ahead of the massive release of Avengers: Endgame, we tracked how Marvel films has fared at the box office in India.

    With Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Age of Ultron being the top 2 films, Ant-Man has been the lowest faring of the lot.

    Read more here.

  • Don Cheadle tweets about Avengers: Endgame

  • Top MCU moment over the years

    MCU phase 3 has been a hell of a ride, as Robert Downey Jr puts it, with 11 years and 22 films.

    Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, we put together the top 10 moments from MCU over the years, from the "Shawarma" scene to "I am Iron Man."

    Read it here.

  • Avengers fans are very passionate about their watching experience

    In what is now a viral post, a woman shared a text that her boyfriend sent her about what rules they need to follow while watching Avengers: Endgame.

  • MCU and spoilers

    Several times in the past, key cast members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have inadvertantly revealed spoilers to much-awaited films. 

    From Mark Ruffalo's meltdown during Infinity War promotions, to Tom Holland revealing spoilers for Spiderman: Homecoming, here's a compilation of six instances of spoiler reveals.

  • Avengers: Endgame has a smashing opening in China

    Avengers: Endgame has had a record-smashing opening day in China, surpassing $100 million mark within one day of its release. Variety reports that by 9 pm in China ( 6:30 pm IST), the Marvel tentpole had already hauled in $102 million. 

    Read more here.

  • Stan Lee's twitter account shares BTS photos

  • Chris Evans wishes everyone 'Happy Endgame Day'

  • Avengers: Endgame is paced well

    "Despite the three hour runtime, as well as the more dramatic approach instead of the adventure-movie genre trappings of the previous film, it seldom feels like you’re watching something that could be cut down," writes Mihir Fadnavis.

    Read the full review here.

  • Book my show registers 2.5 million tickets of Endgame in advance bookings

    Although the website crashed several times and many users complained that they could not book tickets for Avengers: Endgame, BookMyShow has recorded close to 2.5 millions tickets in advance bookings. That is no mean feat!

  • Mark Ruffalo gives us an epic throwback

  • Mihir Fadnavis calls Avengers: Endgame 'a spectacle' tailor made for big screens

    "Drop everything and book your tickets for Avengers: Endgame, because this is a spectacle is tailor made for the biggest possible movie screens in your city. Whether or not your expectations are surpassed, there’s no denying the utter power of this movie event, and even though this is a conclusion of sorts, its final moments neatly promise a lot of interesting things in the years to come."

    Read the full movie review here. 

  • Robert Downey Jr calls the film 'a ride of a lifetime'

  • Cast of Endgame are "excited" for the release

    Watch a red carpet interview ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame. The press tour for the film is still underway.

  • Fans call the film "epic blockbuster"

  • Avengers: Endgame releases today

    Our reviewer Mihir Fadnavis calls the film, "a bonafide blockbuster".

    "This is huge, ultimate blockbuster filmmaking that essentially plays out like a singular payoff, a release for something that has been built up for a decade, with a large emotive core designed not just for the audiences but for the people within the film."

Avengers: Endgame releases today, on 26 April, worldwide. This is the last film in a massive 22-film marathon. What a marvelous feat of vision and execution the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, enriching pop culture in a manner that is without parallel.

It's been a long, emotional and sometimes exhaustive journey for fans following Marvel films, from Iron Man in 2008 to Captain Marvel, which releases just last month.

Read our movie review of Avengers: Endgame here.

The film focuses on the dynamics of the six original Avengers: Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye, with the help of Antman and Captain Marvel. The plot points in Endgame explore the aftermath of Thanos' snap, as seen in Infinity War.

Ahead of the release, the film was leaked on torrent websites in India. The film had reportedly been leaked on Tamilrockers website with a bad camera print of the entire film available on the website for free download.

In an interview with Firstpost, Joe Russo had said, "Endgame follows the 22 MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movies that have been watched over and over again. There is context to every shot we show in the trailer. Both my brother (Anthony) and I are dedicated to saving the film for those who want to enjoy it without knowing too much about it and contribute to the culture of discovering things as they watch it"

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 16:42:46 IST

