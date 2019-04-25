Avengers: Endgame records biggest box office opening in China with $100 million haul

Avengers: Engame has had a record-smashing opening day in China, surpassing $100 million mark within one day of its release. Variety reports that by 9 pm in China ( 6:30 pm IST), the Marvel tentpole had already hauled in $102 million. The development has propelled it to become the highest-ever opening film in China, eclipsing previous title-holder Chinese movie Monster Hunt 2.

Endgame has already set a new record for advanced ticket sales, surpassing Monster Hunt 2 by a mile ($59.6 million).

Currently, the highest-earning foreign film in China is 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, which has collected $393 million during the course of its run in the country. According to the aforementioned report, Endgame has the potential to haul in total of $521 million, as per its opening day ticket sales. Generally, foreign movies are given a window of four weeks for its screening, but movies that perform exceptionally well may be given an extension by the authorities.

The last film in the Avengers saga, Endgame is a follow-up to the events of Infinity War, which ended with Thanos obliterating half of all life in the universe with a snap of his finger. As of now, Infinity War is the 11th-highest-grossing title of all time and the third top grossing import film in China. Endgame's grand predecessor had its biggest debut of all time in China with a $191 million three-day opening weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Endgame could amass as much as $270 million during its five-day debut, and could hugely benefit from China's Labour day partial holiday, which coincides with its second week run.

For the rest of the world, Endgame storms into theatres on 26 April.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 14:11:53 IST

