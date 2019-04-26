Before Endgame, revisiting the 10 best MCU moments, from 'I am Iron Man' to Avengers' shawarma scene

When we discuss the history of film in future, it'll be impossible to do so without mentioning Marvel's contributions to cinema over the last decade and more. Apart from setting a groundbreaking benchmark, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken us all on quite a ride. From assembling the superhero team Avengers, to introducing cosmic adventures, or visiting the aesthetically appealing Wakanda, these past 11 years and 21 movies have produced a lot of incredible moments. With Avengers: Endgame's finally landing in cinemas, it’s time to look back at some of the franchise’s greatest moments.

Here are ten of the best moments in no particular order:

1) "I am Iron Man"

Secret identities are the crux of superhero film narratives. While some chose to reveals their vigilante selves as they serve the public, others go out of their ways to conceal their real identity to protect their families. Iron Man, which set the path for Marvel Cinematic Universe, took an interesting turn when Tony Stark made the revelation to the press in the end. Stark stopped even attempting to make up a cover story and simply announces “I am Iron Man” to the world. Post credits (Never rush for exit, always wait till the end during the Marvel movies), Nick Fury, the director of SHIELD, approaches Stark with a proposition, "You think you're the only superhero in the world?," he asks Tony. "I'm here to talk to you about the Avenger initiative."

And the rest, as they say, is history.

2) The Avengers assemble to grab shawarmas



The New York city is in ruins and our beloved Iron Man almost lost his life. The post-credit scene in The Avengers then reveals the group celebrating their successful defense of New York City (and thereby, the world itself) from an alien invasion. Adding an element of comic relief amidst the gloom, it was a genius inclusion on screenwriter and director Joss Wheldon's part to include a scene which says: "Hey, we are just work colleagues blowing off some steam after a tough week."

3) "He’s a friend from work" (Thor Rangakork)

One of the popular scenes of Thor:Rangarok has a heartwarming story attached to it. The moment Gladiator Hulk comes into the ring, Thor is ecstatic, screaming “Yes!” at the top of his lungs. As the Grandmaster sits — looking a bit confused — and Loki tries to escape, Thor shouts out that the two of them know each other because “he’s a friend from work!" At San Diego Comic Con-2017, Chris shared the source of that line, he said “We had a young kid, a Make-A-Wish kid on set that day,” Hemsworth said. “He goes, ‘You know, you should say, 'He’s a friend from work!'"

4) Avengers attempt to lift Thor's hammer (Avengers: Age of Ultron)

Avengers: Age of Ultron might have seemed cluttered in trying to set up a path for the films to come. However, the moment that stands out in the film doesn't feature explosions or punching but has the Avengers bonding. As the team attempts to lift Thor's hammer Mjolnir (with no luck of course), it only budges for Captain America aka Steve Rogers, after which the God of Thunder claims that no one is worthy of it. Setting everything apart, the scene is a downplay on how Avengers also have a chance to just mess around like the group of dorky friends.

5) Captain America vs Iron Man (Civil War)

We can never forget the ultimate showdown in Captain America: Civil War, when Cap and Iron Man's respective teams face-off against one another over the government's superhuman registration act. But the most compelling moment came towards the end of the final battle, when Cap showed where his allegiances lie: With Bucky, not Tony. As Cap is walking away with an injured Bucky in the conclusion of Civil War, Tony, barely able to speak, shouts to Cap in anger.

“That shield doesn’t belong to you. You don’t deserve it. My father made that shield.” Without even a second thought, Cap drops the shield, leaving it and Tony behind. Since then, Cap has been on the run without it.

6) Dr. Strange comes to make a bargain (Doctor Strange)

The climax of Doctor Strange has to be one of the most unique final “battles” in MCU history. Benedict Cumberbatch's resourceful sorceror is having his own Groundhog Day moment against the evil Dormammu. The battle involves no fists but only magic and Dr. Starnge's mind. Rather than smashing Dormammu apart, Dr. Strange repeatedly arrives in front of the enemy offering a simple deal: “Dormammu, I’ve come to make a bargain,” he announces each time, and each time he’s killed in increasingly brutal ways as Dormammu’s frustration with the time-bending Strange grows.

7) Hulk calls Loki a "Puny God" (The Avengers)

It is definitely hard to choose best moments in the MCU. However, one of the loudest cheers ever received for Avengers was when Loki confronts the Hulk toward the end of the movie. "I am a god!" Loki shouts at the Hulk, who he obviously sees as nothing but a brutish monster. Hulk, however, takes Loki by the legs, smashing him repeatedly into the floor, says "Puny god," and walks away.

8) "I had a date" (Captain America)

Fans have been rooting for Captain America aka Steve Rogers to have a happy ending since ages. It's hard not to be heartbroken as the events of the movie build up the relationship between Steve Rogers and SSR Agent Peggy Carter. By the end, everyone is hoping for Cap to have his dance with Carter — a running discussion throughout the movie. However, Steve has to sacrifice himself to stop the Red Skull’s warplane from bombing New York and is awakened only after 70 years. Standing at the Times Square, Nick Fury asks him, “You gonna be okay?” “Yeah,” replies a forlorn Steve. “It’s just… I had a date.” What a neat way to wrap a film and begin a new chapter! *sobs*

9) W'Kabi surrenders to Okoye (Black Panther)

Not only did it create waves at the box-office, the Oscar-winning Black Panther didn't shy away from spotlighting so many characters outside of its titular lead, lifting up the women who fought for the safety of their country. From science labs to the battlefield, Wakanda women provided rousing commentary all along. No scene better exemplifies this than when W'Kabi surrenders to Wakanda's general Okoye. "Would you kill me, my love?," W'Kabi asks Okoye. "For my country? Without question," she retorts.

10) "Mr. Stark I don't feel so good" (Avengers: Infinity War)

Peter Parker, along with half of all living beings in the MCU, are wiped to dust after Thanos collects the Infinity Stones and snaps his fingers in Infinity War. Tom Holland's heartbreaking performance made the death of Spidey one of the most powerful scenes in MCU history. While watching Peter turn to dust was hard enough, the fact that he struggled to resist his passing and died in Tony Stark's arms made this particular superhero demise all the more gut-wrenching.

