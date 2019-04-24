When Avengers couldn't keep a secret — Six times MCU cast members accidentally dropped spoilers

Avengers: Endgame holds all the secrets — from our beloved superheroes' fates to the Marvel tradition of including end-credit scenes after the film. The three-hour magnum opus held its world premiere at Los Angeles recently and the fortunate few cannot stop gushing over the film. Being touted as one of Marvel's best films, Avengers: Endgame requires proper preparation before audiences can witness the cinematic marvel.

If anything, Marvel Studios has been known to be very strict about their plots and story-lines not getting leaked beforehand. During production, the crew is warned to be careful and the cast is almost intimated to ensure no spoilers get leaked during promotional interviews. But the studios' insistence and sincere efforts of keeping things under wraps, can't stop some Avengers cast members from unwittingly giving away crucial plot-points and spoilers (mostly during interviews).

These moments of 'leaking the spoilers' have made their way to fans' archives of 'never-to-forget' moments. Here's a look at some of the best (accidental) pearls of wisdom.

The Hulk has a meltdown during Avengers: Infinity War promotions

Mark Ruffalo is undoubtedly the most adorable intimidator among the cast. Gruff and often the most innocent, Ruffalo's faux pas could almost be similar to Hulk's clumsy movements and foot-in-mouth moments. Topping the (not-so-short) list was when Ruffalo revealed the fact that most Avengers die during the end of Infinity War.

Looking at Don Cheadle (who plays War Machine) for permission at each juncture, Ruffalo slowly walked towards danger in the interview. As the interviewer prompted Ruffalo, "In most Marvel films, people die," the actor merely laughed blurting, "Wait till you see the next one (Infinity War), everybody dies."

Cheadle reacted almost immediately with a "Duuude...," but the damage had already been done. Ruffalo tried in vain to stitch his glitch while Cheadle looked on exasperated. P.S: Ruffalo's expressions after his goof up were one of the main reasons he is still the most amazing.

Tom Holland reveals details about Spider Man 2 and 3

Youngsters may be allowed mistakes in reel life, but when you're talking about a Marvel film, the room for slip-ups should be minimal. Fresh out of Spider Man: Homecoming, the 20-year-old Tom Holland was quick to blurt the fact that Spider Man would be a trilogy to French site AlloCine (a fact still unknown to public since the studio had not announced it). Quickly trying to cover it up, Holland apologised and mimed a gun shot hitting him as a result of the spoiler.

"There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man especially to grow in the next two movies," he told the French site at the time. "It's going to be an exciting couple of movies… Yeah, there'll be Spider-Man 2 and 3, it won't be Homecoming 2 and 3," said our very own friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Gwyneth Paltrow may have given away Iron Man's fate post Infinity War

Infinity War saw the much-awaited meaning-to-settle-down montage between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and his beloved Pepper Potts (played by Gwyneth Paltrow). As things are about to reach a happy ending, Stark's romantic rendezvous is broken with the rude shock of Thanos' deadly invasion. That's the last audiences saw of their arc as Iron Man was soon engaged with...something far deadlier.

However, Paltrow, in her comments in the official Avengers: Infinity War Magazine, revealed something big, which could indicate Stark's fate post Infinity War. "Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together," said Paltrow. "She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they're married and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve." This statement could be a direct allusion to a time jump (post Infinity War) to a future which includes a marriage and (oh-my-god-please-let-this-be-true) a baby for the couple.

Shuri meets Peter Quill/Star-Lord?

By the end of Infinity War, Chris Pratt's character (Star-Lord/Peter Quill) is one among the many Avengers to have 'disintegrated' after the (in)famous Snap. This obviously meant he did not accompany the motley group to save earth.

But in a London Comic Con appearancem Leticia Wright (Shuri) stated that she'd loved working with Pratt. "Chris Pratt was genuinely a great person. He would like give me Bible scriptures out of nowhere and then do a dance and leave. He's great. I love Chris Pratt," said Wright. Since Shuri belonged to Wakanda (located very much on Earth), it would have been impossible for her to meet Pratt in Infinity War. Since Endgame and Infinity War was shot back-to-back, the actress could have been referring to a scene in Endgame.

"I'm alive," says Tom Holland before Infinity War

Holland may be the only contender to Ruffalo's record on revealing spoilers. Self-admittedly not the best of secret-keepers, Holland had stated that he was not even shown the entire script of Infinity War. The filmmaker duo, Anthony and Joseph Russo, only let the actor look at his own portions. However, Spider Man is part of the film's last scene (one of the most crucial ones). Considering him innocuous, the Russo brothers allowed him to introduce the premiere of Infinity War on stage at the Arc Light cinema in Hollywood.

Well! They thought wrong. As soon as he ascended the stage, Holland screamed "I'm alive," thinking the audience had just watched the film. Spoiler alert — they had not.

Instagram Live gone wrong for Mark Ruffalo

Ruffalo will always take home the award for Most Number of Spoilers. His 'accident' during promotions of Thor: Ragnarok was blasphemous, to say the least. Ruffalo thought of streaming his Thor: Ragnarok red carpet live on the medium (you know, just to stay relevant with the kids). However, after his session, the actor forgot to turn the live stream off. The world watched (or rather heard) Ruffalo put the phone in his pocket, enter the theatre, taking his seat and watching the first 15 minutes of the film. That's swagger, we say (unintentional, but who cares).

Mark Ruffalo leaked a sneak peek of #ThorRagnarok from yesterday's premiere! pic.twitter.com/JE5VfmQMPY — Best of Marvel (@thbestofmarvel) October 11, 2017

Avengers: Endgame releases on 26 April.

