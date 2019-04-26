Avengers: Endgame — Google's Infinity Gauntlet-themed Easter egg wipes out half of search results

Google has rolled out an Avengers: Endgame-themed Easter egg to mark the release of Marvel's most anticipated film, which wipes out half of the search results.

Users have to Google search 'Thanos' and the results will show an Infinity Gauntlet on the top right, next to the sharing buttons. Clicking on the gauntlet will animate the icon. It snaps its fingers and causes half of the search results to vanish into dust just like half of the universe did in Infinity War. To reverse the effect, users just have to click on the gauntlet's icon again. Google also displays the reduction in the number of search results from around 87 million to 43 million.

If y’all google “Thanos” and then press on the gauntlet, half the stuff disappears 😂 google is on it #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/BgsivyfHBd — cinemadreams (@thecinemadreams) April 26, 2019

Do a google search for Thanos Click the infinity gauntlet Search results: Mr search engine, I don't feel so good..#ENDGAME#Thanospic.twitter.com/FM6rxk5h7l — Albert Aydin (@albertaydin) April 24, 2019

This is not the first time Google has introduced Easter eggs in its search results. Some of the popular ones include 'askew', which slants the web page, 'anagram', 'zerg rush' and 'once in a blue moon.'

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 11:42:13 IST

