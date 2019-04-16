Marvel movies marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all 21 MCU films ahead of Avengers: Endgame

11 years and 21 films later, Avengers: Endgame is just a few days away. What a marvelous feat of vision and execution the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, enriching pop culture in a manner that is without parallel. Now nothing can make Endgame come any sooner, but there can't be a better way to get into the mood for the final battle with Thanos than going back to the beginning and retracing the entire journey to how we got *here* - breathless with excitement for the conclusion of the truly epic saga. So, here's presenting the Ultimate Marvel Marathon, where we watch every film in the MCU - from Iron Man to Captain Marvel - in the greatest Marvel Studios throwback you've seen. We look at the crazy moments and little details that we may have missed or forgotten over time, all of which have contributed to the iconic status the Avengers and other characters hold around the globe. From intriguing trivia to legendary scenes, from cinephile musings to fanboy excitement, expect it all in the Ultimate Marvel Marathon. Join us, won't you?

14:30 (IST) The Incredible Hulk post-credits scene Well, that makes sense. The Incredible Hulk ends with Banner seemingly able to control when he turns. The next time we see him, it’s Ruffalo and we really begin to feel. (No post-credits scene, but a post-film, pre-credits one in The Incredible Hulk. Tony Stark turns up to meet a very drunk Thaddeus Ross. Guess what: he’s assembling a ‘team’).

14:10 (IST) Stan Lee as hulk? OMG Aah, the mention of a military project regarding ‘super soldiers’ during World War Dwitiya. I’m already excited about Captain America: The First Avenger, which is a few films away. Aside: Stan Lee has a great cameo in The Incredible Hulk as well. A bit of Banner’s blood goes into a bottle of soda, which ends up in the hands of an old man far away. (Who else?) He has a sip of it, and... well, they don’t show. Imagine a Hulk Stan Lee!

13:52 (IST) Edward Norton vs Mark Ruffalo as Hulk Alright, so here’s the thing: Edward Norton is great during the moments where he’s the vulnerable Bruce Banner. But the Hulk is a distinctly humourless character, and the few times Norton attempts Hulk jokes, you miss Mark Ruffalo sorely. He’d have knocked them right out of the park. Norton, in comparison, makes the aura around the Hulk a mix of existential angst and intense boredom. Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination isn’t half bad. No greater goals of world domination; he’s just a soldier who wants to be damn good at soldiering. Unfortunately, as the MCU often shows, everything goes horribly wrong after a privileged white man meddles. (Omg, is that racist?)

13:35 (IST) The Incredible Hulk is gripping The Incredible Hulk hits the ground running - how Bruce Banner became the Hulk is dealt with in the opening credits. It’s straight into the story, and I must admit, it’s gripping from the word go. (I barely remember anything from the film, so that helps.) From the beginning, even though they’re largely formulaic, MCU films have always given space to the director. It seems like each filmmaker has had their voice heard through their film. Louis Leterrier (who later made Now You See Me, among other films) has executed certain scenes beautifully. There’s a long, thrilling rooftop chase sequence with Edward Norton that leads to the reveal of the Hulk for the first time. (Missed mentioning him during Iron Man, but even Jon Favreau did a great job with the first film.)

13:25 (IST) Next film: The Incredible Hulk (2008) Must admit, The Incredible Hulk is a bit of a blind spot for me in the MCU. It’s the only film from the entire franchise so far that I haven’t seen more than once. Let’s see how it goes.

13:03 (IST) The first MCU end credits scene There it is - the first MCU end credits scene. All I remembered about it was that Samuel L. Jackson turns up as Nick Fury. Now, after watching it again, it actually seems like a blatant plug for what they were planning to do. Fury actually says ‘Mr. Stark, you’ve become part of a bigger universe’. And yes, he does use the word ‘avenger’ in there as well. The scene itself is rather flat, but I can already feel the goosebumps building. One down, 20 to go!

12:48 (IST) Where Iron Man and Game of Thrones overlap At multiple points during Iron Man, as the music was building in a scene, it reminded me of Game of Thrones. I dismissed it as mere GoT hangover, for obvious reasons. But what do I discover in the end credits? The first Iron Man film was scored by none other than Ramin Djawadi, the man who scored GoT! What a small world indeed.

12:36 (IST) How Iron Man has aged well Marvel films have often been criticised for having essentially the same plot. In that regard, Iron Man has actually aged rather well. The Tony Stark-Obadiah Stane battle is more personal than global. And Jeff Bridges made for a decent villain. (But then, from 2008, the only villain one really remembers is from another little superhero film called The Dark Knight.)

12:21 (IST) Stan Lee's appearance in Iron Man In Stan Lee’s first appearance in the MCU, Tony Stark confuses him with Hugh Hefner. Also, at said party, Stark meets one Agent Coulson for the first time! (At that point in time the good folks over at the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division hadn’t yet had the bright idea to abbreviate their name to SHIELD.)

12:07 (IST) Iron Man suit and higher altitudes Whoa! Almost exactly one hour into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Tony’s suit ices at higher altitudes, Jarvis casually suggests to Tony that they should upgrade the suit in case he wishes to visit ‘other planets’. Who would’ve thunk, back in 2008, how deliberately that line was placed.

11:47 (IST) Robert Downey Jr is the perfect Iron Man That Robert Downey Jr is *the* perfect Iron Man has been agreed upon years ago. But watching him in the first film all these years later is a revelation, simply for how intricately he has created this character. All you need is him in the frame, and suddenly even the machines seem to be infused with life. You feel for the dumb robotic arm because Downey creates a character for it just by virtue of his own presence. (Also, looking back, Downey had made Stark an immensely unlikable man!)

11:44 (IST) Enter Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark As Tony is hammering away in a cave at his first rudimentary Iron Man suit, I can’t help but think about how his suit evolved over the next decade. In some cases, the upgrade is obvious because Tony Stark states it, as in Iron Man 3. But every film sees the suit change subtly. (In the Endgame trailers, it looks like the sleekest it has ever been.)

11:08 (IST) And we begin with Iron Man (2008) A few minutes into Iron Man, and we meet Col. James Rhodes. Except... it’s not Don Cheadle! The first film had Terrence Howard featuring as Tony Stark’s bestie. The next time we met him, in Iron Man 2, Howard was replaced because they had, let’s just say, ‘issues’. Either way, no one’s complaining, because Cheadle makes for a great Rhodey. (Not roadie, Delhi Boy. Calm down.)

Avengers: Endgame is only 10 days away. The last film in a massive 22-film extravanganza — Phase 3 of Marvel Cinematic Universe — comes to an end in 10 days. It's been a long, emotional and sometimes exhaustive journey for fans following Marvel films, from Iron Man in 2008 to Captain Marvel, which releases just last month.

Such is the anticipation around the film, that Joe Russo joked in an interview to Firstpost, "There're actually people out there who aren't Marvel employees and have seen Endgame. They're secured on an island somewhere till the film releases. It's a part of their contract."

Everyone is hungry for spoilers (or any updates) on Avengers: Endgame. What is going to happen now that more than half of the superheroes are dead, post Thanos' snap? Will the original Avengers have to time travel back to the events of the first Avengers film in New York to change things? Russo doesn't reveal much, saying, "I can't talk about who's going forward and who's not. All I can say is Endgame has a runtime of three hours so obviously, there are a lot of stories packed into those three hours. And they will do justice to the way the Avengers franchise has shaped up so far."

So, the excitement levels are high, and a Marvel movie marathon is a great way to sustain it till the final film releases. In this 'Ultimate Marvel Movie Marathon' we hope to take you through all the tropes, scenes, dialogues and characters that made you fall in love with MCU, as we wait with bated breath for Avengers: Endgame.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 14:18:39 IST

