Avengers: Endgame heads back to select theatres in India this weekend, after re-releasing in US, Canada

Following its re-release in the US and Canada, Avengers: Endgame will also return to theatres in India, Marvel India has announced on Twitter. The film was re-released with six minutes of brand new footage, along with a post-credit scene.

We snapped and got them back!

This weekend, catch the last chance to watch #AvengersEndgame - in limited cinemas only. pic.twitter.com/01GsOcG3Le — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) July 4, 2019

The footage, as reported earlier, contains a tribute to Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee, who passed away last year on 12 November, a deleted scene of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, and a preview to Spider-Man: Far From Home, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio, along with Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders.

The film was re-released in a bid to unseat James Cameron's Avatar as the highest grossing film ever. According to Box Office Mojo, the Marvel juggernaut earned $7.8 million globally ($ 5.5 million in the US and $2.3 million overseas) across 2,025 screens in its re-opening weekend. Despite its much-publicised re-release, Endgame's current worldwide total is $2.766 billion, and still needs approximately $27 million in order to beat Avatar.

Meanwhile, the deleted scene depicting Ruffalo's Hulk saving civilians from a burning building before he receives a call from Captain America, has earned the ire of Avengers fans. Fans are complaining that the clip seems unpolished and wrongly rendered.

While one Twitter user complained that the rendering resembled Hulk from a 2003 video game, another asked if the re-release was really worth it.

Avengers: Endgame picks up the story from the previous Avengers movie, Infinity War, following Captain America, Iron Man, Thor and others on their mission to reverse the macabre effects of Thano’s finger snap, which effectively wiped out half of all life in the universe.

The film has some of the most popular stars of Hollywood, including Robert Downey Jr (as Iron man), Chris Evans (as Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (as Thor), Scarlett Johansson (as Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (as Hulk), Benedict Cumberbatch (as Doctor Strange) and Tom Holland (as Spider-Man) among others.

Avengers: Endgame originally released on 26 April, marking the second last film of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comprises 22 films. The Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Homecoming, releasing on 4 July, will serve as the final film of Phase 3.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 17:06:13 IST