Avengers: Endgame re-released with unfinished Hulk scene; Twitter says nobody needed additional post-credit footage

FP Staff

Jul 03, 2019 15:41:17 IST

The re-release of Marvel's juggernaut Avengers:Endgame is not sitting well with the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A few weeks ago, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had announced the re-release with extended cuts and a post-credits scene. "If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises," Feige said in a statement to ScreenRant.

The additional content features an introduction by Anthony Russo, a Stan Lee tribute, a sneak peek at Spider-Man: Far From Home, and an unfinished deleted scene. The scene depicted Mark Ruffalo's Professor Hulk saving some children from a burning building before he receives a call from Captain America aka Steve Rogers. The scene possibly falls between Tony Stark's rejection of the request for help by Rogers and Black Widow in time heist and their breakfast meeting with Hulk.

While fans seemed excited at the possibility of getting a sneak peek of the upcoming film Spider-Man:Far from Home, others are disappointed with the unfinished Hulk scene. Fans are complaining that the clip seems unpolished and wrongly rendered.

Here is a snippet of the added Endgame footage

While one Twitter user complained that the rendering resembled Hulk from a 2003 video game, another asked if the re-release was really worth it. Here are some of the reactions from Marvel fans

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame was released on 26 April

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 15:41:17 IST

