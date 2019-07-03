Avengers: Endgame re-released with unfinished Hulk scene; Twitter says nobody needed additional post-credit footage

The re-release of Marvel's juggernaut Avengers:Endgame is not sitting well with the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A few weeks ago, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had announced the re-release with extended cuts and a post-credits scene. "If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises," Feige said in a statement to ScreenRant.

The additional content features an introduction by Anthony Russo, a Stan Lee tribute, a sneak peek at Spider-Man: Far From Home, and an unfinished deleted scene. The scene depicted Mark Ruffalo's Professor Hulk saving some children from a burning building before he receives a call from Captain America aka Steve Rogers. The scene possibly falls between Tony Stark's rejection of the request for help by Rogers and Black Widow in time heist and their breakfast meeting with Hulk.

While fans seemed excited at the possibility of getting a sneak peek of the upcoming film Spider-Man:Far from Home, others are disappointed with the unfinished Hulk scene. Fans are complaining that the clip seems unpolished and wrongly rendered.

Here is a snippet of the added Endgame footage

ENDGAME POST CREDIT SCENE Just in case you don’t wanna go watch it pic.twitter.com/mCQylpj2Ey — Jonny ✨ (@nataliascap) June 29, 2019

While one Twitter user complained that the rendering resembled Hulk from a 2003 video game, another asked if the re-release was really worth it. Here are some of the reactions from Marvel fans

Disney really told y’all there’s a extra credit scene for End Game and threw in a Shrek Xenoverse mod and called it Hulk💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/QKZX8WKF5B — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 🔜AX (@SavinTheBees) June 30, 2019

So the 7 mins they added to the #AvengersEndgame was just a scene of Hulk saving some people from a fire & some end credit scenes about Spiderman pic.twitter.com/hXJWhSUg4J — KING (@truenene) June 30, 2019

you’re telling me,,, that the extra scene they added to endgame was,, an UNFINISHED clip of the hulk saving a couple people??? then answering a phone call?? which doesn’t even make any sense??? — ☆isaiah | saw ffh!!☆ (@kirivakus) July 1, 2019

Marvel having people go out to the theaters to watch Endgame again just to see this monstrosity pic.twitter.com/81HHEfYJXO — Lucas (@EIawnMosk) June 29, 2019

Wait but why did the endgame post credits scene even exist? I mean yeah it's cool and all and I know ya'll are working on Spiderman, but like I didnt want to see a half finished cgi sequence of Hulk saving some kids.... At least we got this new meme pic.twitter.com/6Fiv0e6CV5 — Decidueye | bye etika (@Decidueye56) July 1, 2019

The unfinished post-credit deleted scene looks like 2003 Hulk game pic.twitter.com/l9Xk2DjAKl — Paul Gutierrez 🐝🇵🇭 (@PaulGFanPage) July 1, 2019

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame was released on 26 April

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 15:41:17 IST