Avengers: Endgame — Even after re-release, Marvel film needs $27 million to dethrone James Cameron's Avatar

Avengers: Endgame returned to theatres on 28 June with six minutes of additional footage in a bid to unseat James Cameron's Avatar as the highest grossing film ever. Over the weekend, the Marvel juggernaut minted $ 7.8 million globally ($ 5.5 million in the US and $2.3 million overseas) across 2,025 screens in the US and Canada, and around 38 offshore markets, taking its worldwide total to $2.76 billion, reports Forbes.

Despite the much-publicised re-release, Endgame is still approximately $27 million shy of beating Avatar.

According to trade analysts quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, it would be impossible for Endgame to earn $27 million in the near future.

Just a few days before the re-release, the film overtook the original box office record of Cameron's film. The Marvel movie has made a whopping $2.75 billion after two months of its release while Avatar made $2.749 billion in its initial run. However, Avatar was subsequently brought back to the screens in 2010, with nine minutes of extra unseen footage. During its re-release, the film made an additional $33 million, pushing the combined earning to $2.788 billion.

The re-release of Endgame contains a touching tribute to Stan Lee, a preview of Spider-Man: Far From Home, a deleted scene featuring Mark Ruffalo's The Hulk, and a special message from Endgame o-director Anthony Russo.

Avengers: Endgame picks up the story from the previous Avengers movie, Infinity War, following Captain America, Iron Man, Thor and others on their mission to reverse the macabre effects of Thano’s finger snap, which effectively wiped out half of all life in the universe.

The film has some of the most popular stars of Hollywood, including Robert Downey Jr (as Iron man), Chris Evans (as Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (as Thor), Scarlett Johansson (as Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (as Hulk), Benedict Cumberbatch (as Doctor Strange) and Tom Holland (as Spider-Man) among others.

Avengers: Endgame originally released on 26 April, marking the second last film of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comprises 22 films. The upcoming Tom Holland-starrer, Spider-Man: Homecoming, will serve as the final film of Phase 3.

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 10:58:15 IST