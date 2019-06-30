Avengers Endgame: All you need to know about bonus footage from re-release, from Stan Lee tribute to Hulk scene

Not long ago, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had revealed that Avengers: Endgame will be heading back to theaters with brand new footage. Now, details on the 6-minute-long footage have been released.

First, a touching tribute to Marvel comics creator Stan Lee will be presented, who passed away last year on 12 November. According to Polygon, the tribute will consist of Lee's footage from several MCU movies sets, seen interacting with the cast and directors. The tribute will close with the now-iconic line, "Stan, we love you 3000."

The tribute will be followed by a deleted scene from Endgame, where Mark Ruffalo's original Hulk will be seen saving civilians from a burning building. He will then reunite with Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff, and Scott Lang. Before the scene begins, Anthony Russo will emerge on the screen to give out his disclaimer.

"As you may have noticed we packed a lot into this movie. There are a lot of characters, a lot of action, a lot of emotion, and I think a lot of fun. But believe it or not we shot some scenes that we needed to cut out; I know, the movie could have been even longer,” he says, according to Collider.

In a bid to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home, the makers also inserted clips from the Tom Holland-fronted movie. In the scene, SHIELD agents Nick Fury and Maria Hill will meet with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, who will tell them "You don’t want any part of this,” before blasting a monstrous figure creating chaos on Earth.

Currently, Endgame is the second highest grossing film in the world with a box office collection of $2.75 billion. With the re-release, it will surely topple the lifetime business of James Cameron's Avatar, which stands at $2.788 billion. The re-release hit theaters on 28 June.

Avengers: Endgame released on 26 April, marking the final film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and the recently released Captain Marvel.

