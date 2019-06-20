Avengers: Endgame to be re-released with deleted scenes, post-credit tribute on 28 June, confirms Kevin Feige

Washington: There is more to it. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed that Avengers: Endgame would be heading back to theaters with brand new footage.

It is not yet clear how much of the new footage will be included in the upcoming re-released film, considering that the original superhero film is already three-hour-long.

"Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises," The Hollywood quoted Kevin Feige's statement to ScreenRant.

While he did not reveal how many screens it will play on and how long the re-release will be in theatres, Feige said that the re-release is scheduled to hit theaters on 28 June.

Avengers: Endgame released on 26 April and also marked the final film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and the recently released Captain Marvel.

It was also the last Marvel movie for some of the pivotal marvel actors including Chris Evans as Captain America.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 08:58:45 IST