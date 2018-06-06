Avengers 4 concept art leaked: Bruce Banner becomes Professor Hulk, Thanos gets a new weapon, Captain Marvel arrives

Concept art rumoured to be from Avengers 4 was leaked on Tuesday teasing plenty of intriguing theories among MCU's most ardent fans.

A photo shared on Reddit reveals a new team of Earth's mightiest preparing to take on Thanos in the final installment of the Avengers franchise.

It reveals a new team comprising the survivors from Thanos's "snappening" (Thor, Nebula, Iron Man, Rocket, Black Widow, Hulk, Captain America and War Machine) along with Infinity War absentees Hawkeye, Ant-Man and MCU newcomer Captain Marvel. From the background, the location appears like it could be the Quantum Realm or maybe it's just that — a fancy-looking background for the artwork.

There are many other interesting things that stand out. Captain America has done some useful self-grooming and back to looking his usual best. Black Widow and Hawkeye seem to have got haricuts of their own with the latter looking more and more like Ronin as was previously theorised. Captain Marvel is in her red-and-blue costume rather than the green one of Kree origin as we saw in the leaked set photos from her upcoming solo film.

But what deserves particular scrutiny is Hulk's new suited-up look which indicate we may be seeing Bruce Banner in a new avatar as Professor Hulk. Does that mean the two have found middle ground after Infinity War's power struggle? For those unacquainted with Professor Hulk, he is a separate personality and represents a more ideal and manageable version of Hulk.

In another leaked image, Thanos is seen carrying a new double-blade weapon and sporting new, reinforced battle armour.

Avengers 4 is set to release in May 2019.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 14:51 PM