Avengers: Infinity War crosses $2 billion in global box office, becomes second fastest to cross milestone after Avatar

Disney/Marvel's box-office juggernaut Avengers: Infinity War has successfully sprinted past the coveted $2 billion mark in global grosses in its 48th day of release. Disney on Tuesday confirmed the film's remarkable box-office milestone in theatrical ticket sales. Infinity War is now the fourth film in the history of cinema to earn $2 billion global total after Avatar ($2.788 billion), Titanic ($2.188 billion) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 billion).

Marvel's summer tentpole accomplished the feat on Monday with a running global total of $2.002 billion, which includes the domestic gross of $656.1 million and a mighty international cumulative of $1.346 billion. Now, Infiinity War is the highest-grossing summer tentpole, the highest-earning superhero film of all-time and the second fastest film to vault over the $2 billion mark in global takings, only behind James Cameron's sci-fi epic Avatar which landed at the milestone in 47 days. The Force Awakens took 54 days to reach the landmark, and Titanic took fifteen years and a solid $346 million re-release total in 2012 to burst into the $2 billion club after the film's initial release in 1997.

While the other three top worldwide grossers released in the month of December to capitalize on the year-end holidays —Avatar and The Force Awakens on 18 December, and Titanic on 19 December — Infinity War is the only summer/spring film to pull in $2 billion in global earnings in history.

Even before the completion of two weeks of release, Infinity War became the fastest film to surpass the $1 billion mark in global earnings in just 11 days. It is now Disney's second highest-grossing film after Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Marvel's biggest release of all time.

The decade-long franchise-building exercise of MCU has reaped box-office wonders for the studio through the most ambitious superhero crossover film Infinity War — which has powered the franchise's cumulative grosses to $16.85 billion from 19 movies.

In the domestic market, which comprises of the United States and Canada, Infinity War is now the fifth highest-grossing film of all time, only behind The Force Awakens ($936.6 million), Avatar ($760.5 million), Black Panther ($699.4 million), and Titanic ($659.3 million). Before the end of the eighth weekend, Infinity War is expected to dethrone Titanic and emerge as the fourth biggest domestic grosser of all time.

The international takings of Infinity War at $1.346 billion has contributed nearly 67% of the film's global ticket sales. It's currently the third highest-grossing offshore release of all time behind Avatar ($2.027 billion), and Titanic ($1.528 billion). In China, the film's biggest overseas territory, and the second highest-collecting region after North America, Infinity War has raked in an excellent gross of $369.7 million until 12 June.

Infinity War is now the highest-grossing import film of 2018 and the third highest-grossing film in China this year, only behind local blockbusters such as Operation Red Sea and Detective Chinatown 2. It's the only the tenth film in China's history to earn more than 2 billion yuan in total and just the third import film to do so.

The license for the movie in the Middle Kingdom has been extended until 9 July. Infinity War ($369.7 million) is currently the third highest-earning import film of all time in China, only behind The Fate of the Furious ($392.8 million) and Furious 7 ($390.9 million). It's going to be a daunting task for Infinity War to outshine the grosses of other two films in China since the PRC moviegoers are gearing up for the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on 15 June, followed by Disney/Pixar’s The Incredibles 2 on 22 June. Infinity War is now the eighth biggest release of all time in China.

In overseas markets, the film has set industry records in total earnings in Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam. It's also the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India and Thailand. After China, the top-grossing offshore regions for the film are the United Kingdom ($95.1 million), South Korea ($92.8 million), Brazil ($65.9 million), Mexico ($59.9million), Australia ($46.3 million), France ($45.3 million), India ($43.6 million) and Germany ($43.4 million).

Directed by the Russo brothers, Infinity War features an all-star cast comprising Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch,Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt, Don Cheadle, Paul Bettany, Zoe Saldana, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, and Josh Brolin.

Avengers 4, the yet-untitled sequel to Infinity War, is slated for release on 3 May, 2019.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 10:26 AM