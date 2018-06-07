This Avengers: Infinity War fan found the answer to life, universe and everything by watching the Marvel film 42 times

Avengers: Infinity War is approaching the rarest of rare two-billion-dollar mark in its box office gross worldwide and it has Marvel's most enthusiastic fans to thank for.

One of these MCU zealots is a YouTuber who goes by the name Nem: The Infinity Watcher on Twitter. This Charlotte, North Carolina-based independent artist continues to prove his dedication to the franchise having watched Infinity War a record 43 times.

Infinity War has made $645.7 million in the US and Nem himself must have easily spent at least $383 (Average ticket price in the US — $8.9 x 43) on various screenings. He claims he has seen the movie more times than anyone else and has the ticket receipts to prove it too.

ComicBook.com first reported his daring feat when he completed his 42nd viewing. "The answer to life, the universe and everything. 42nd time watching #InfinityWar," Nem tweeted throwing in an HG2G reference. Nnumber 42 is, in Douglas Adams' The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, the "answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything."

Today I was featured on https://t.co/tQlZTLUAjn , then I became an actual trending Twitter moment. How do I celebrate? By watching #InfinityWar for the 43rd time, obviously. pic.twitter.com/2FEUlV6TWr — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) June 6, 2018

We are not sure if he found the answers he was looking for but he soon became a trending Twitter moment. And how did he choose to celebrate the occasion? "By watching #InfinityWar for the 43rd time, obviously," he tweeted. Infinity War released on 27 April and Nem's first tweet about his marathon began on 2 May after already having seen the movie five times.

Soon, he began tweeting out pictures of him in front of Infinity War posters at theatres to celebrate key milestones. When Deadpool 2 released on 18 May, he had to merely adjust his calendar as the Ryan Reynolds-starrer was followed by his 20th viewing of Infinity War. Many have suggested he soon see a therapist, if not for his obsession, for the trauma caused by the depressing events in the movie. However, most Twitterati have been more encouraging and continue to cheer him on. And it sure doesn't look like Nem's going to stop anytime soon.

Marvel is reading Nem's tweets like pic.twitter.com/SLvd8RghgK — Mitch the Ally ⚐ (@mitch_face16) June 6, 2018

This is like when you were a kid and you loved a movie so you watched it every day. So pure!!! Did you get the record? — just a girl ‍♀️ (@alexisnotherern) June 7, 2018

Nem, I suggest seeing a therapist. — zzz. |||‍ (@GREZZZOBRYANT) May 13, 2018

So, all we can really say is "Keep at it, brother."

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 11:09 AM