Arjun Kapoor addresses Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar's numerous delays, marriage plans with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor has dismissed marriage rumours, saying he will let the world know whenever he ties the knot. The actor will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

Talking about the innumerable delays that the film has faced, Arjun tackled questions from Mumbai Mirror on whether Aditya Chopra (producer) was unhappy with the final edit. "But he is impossible to reach," quipped the actor. He explained that by the time Namaste England was completed, Dibakar was still working on his film's edit. This led to a delay in the release date, since two films could not come in close succession. Then later, Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya happened to be opening on the same day and a third film may have crowded the box office, due to which Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar faced a further delay.

However, Arjun reassured, "Dibakar sir is a master craftsman. And if a director like him has taken time to edit a film, there must be a reason behind it."

On a personal front, there have been persistent rumours that the actor was set to get married to Malaika Arora.

"I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage?

"I am working now, I am not in the zone to get married. I don't care about what the world has to say. I think jumping the gun is silly," Arjun told PTI.

The 33-year-old actor says he is aware of the constant public scrutiny on his personal life but that does not bother him much.

"Even if I say something, it is not necessary that people will stop writing. Speculation is a part of the profession. I have signed up for this and it comes with the territory. My personal life is not personal, it is public.

"Media has been gracious and respectful, including paparazzi. There is a certain dignity and sanity being maintained and I would like to keep it that way."

Arjun says he has learnt to deal with the attention around his personal life. "I am a public figure and I understand media has some mandates (to ask about my personal life). Some ask respectfully, while others ask to irritate you. You have to be prepared as an actor. There will be good and bad days," he adds.

He further says he fully respects the opinion people have about his personal life.

"What people say on social media, the trolls and all is their opinion and I respect that. I don't need to agree or care about it. Now, I am in a place that it doesn't bother me. Maybe five years ago, I would have been bothered. Today, I accept what is happening."

Arjun and Malaika, 45, initially kept their relationship under wraps, but are more open now. Malaika was married to actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan but got divorced in 2017.

Arjun is currently promoting India's Most Wanted and will also feature in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama, Panipat.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 14:12:40 IST

