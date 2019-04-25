Arjun Kapoor denies wedding rumours with Malaika Arora: 'I'm in no hurry to get married'

Rumours of Bollywood celebrity couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's much-awaited wedding have been doing the rounds for a while now. Even though Malaika and Arjun have not opened up about their relationship yet, hints from friends and their pictures on social media tell a different tale.

However, Arjun has finally offered a definitive statement on this rumoured wedding, stating, "I am in no hurry to get married.”

It was previously reported that the couple was planning to make it official in a Christian wedding ceremony and marry on 19 April. However, in an interview with DNA, the 2 States actor shared his thoughts on the subject and denied the reports. "The subject of my wedding is not something that I would like to talk about. Frankly, if I was tying the knot, people would know about it. Today, nothing stays or needs to be hidden beyond a point. I’m 33 and you have to take my word when I say, I’m in no hurry to get married,” he clarified.

Arjun also spoke about being subjected to constant speculation. He further mentioned that though it is is harmless, he doesn't like to respond to it every time. It gets tiring for the people involved to constantly react, he added.

Arjun is currently filming director Ashutosh Gowarikar’s period epic, Panipat. He will next be seen in the thriller India’s Most Wanted.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 13:22:27 IST

