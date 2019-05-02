India's Most Wanted trailer: Arjun Kapoor leads team of unlikely spies to hunt down a terror mastermind

The trailer of Arjun Kapoor-starrer spy thriller India's Most Wanted was released on Thursday. Based on true events, the film has been written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It marks Arjun's first collaboration with Raj Kumar.

Arjun plays an intelligence officer Prabhat Kapoor who rounds up a team of spies on a mission to find a criminal mastermind 'India's Osama', who is orchestrating terror attacks all over the country. Despite the time constraint, no weapons, and lack of funding from the government, they were determined to complete their mission successfully.

Rajesh Sharma stars as Rajesh Singh, Prasanth Alexandrr as Pillai, Gaurav Mishra as Amit, Aasif Khan as Bittu, Santilal Mukherjee as Shaumik Biswas, Bajrangbali Singh as Ravi and Pravin Singh Sisodia as Manksh in the film. India's Most Wanted has been shot across real locations.

Super proud to be a part of this story of 5 unsung heroes who went on the manhunt for India’s Osama. Watch them in the #IndiasMostWantedTrailer now - https://t.co/cgL3G5JD2u @rajkumar_rkg @foxstarhindi @raapchik_films @saregamaglobal #IMW — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 2, 2019

India's Most Wanted, produced by Fox Star Studios, Raj Kumar and Myra Karn, is slated to release on 24 May.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 13:31:54 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.