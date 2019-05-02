You are here:

India's Most Wanted trailer: Arjun Kapoor leads team of unlikely spies to hunt down a terror mastermind

FP Staff

May 02, 2019 13:31:11 IST

The trailer of Arjun Kapoor-starrer spy thriller India's Most Wanted was released on Thursday. Based on true events, the film has been written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It marks Arjun's first collaboration with Raj Kumar.

Arjun Kapoor in a still from India's Most Wanted. Screenshot from YouTube

Arjun plays an intelligence officer Prabhat Kapoor who rounds up a team of spies on a mission to find a criminal mastermind 'India's Osama', who is orchestrating terror attacks all over the country. Despite the time constraint, no weapons, and lack of funding from the government, they were determined to complete their mission successfully.

Rajesh Sharma stars as Rajesh Singh, Prasanth Alexandrr as Pillai, Gaurav Mishra as Amit, Aasif Khan as Bittu, Santilal Mukherjee as Shaumik Biswas, Bajrangbali Singh as Ravi and Pravin Singh Sisodia as Manksh in the film. India's Most Wanted has been shot across real locations.

India's Most Wanted, produced by Fox Star Studios, Raj Kumar and Myra Karn, is slated to release on 24 May.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 13:31:54 IST

