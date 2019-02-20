Malaika Arora opens up about divorce with Arbaaz Khan: We were making each other extremely unhappy

After being married for over 19 years, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got divorced in May 2017, citing irreconcilable differences. The duo remained tight-lipped on the issue ever since they announced their separation in 2016, but now, Malaika has spoken about her divorce with Arbaaz on a talk show.

During her appearance in Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show What Women Want, Malaika revealed that they primary reason behind them deciding to call of their almost two-decade-long marriage was that they were both unhappy. "We eventually did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us,” Malaika said.

Malaika revealed that even the night before the divorce, her family asked her if she wanted to reconsider her decision. However, once they realised that that Malaika was certain she wanted to end the marriage, they supported her and told her that they were proud of her.

She also said that after divorce, life is comparatively more difficult for a woman. "It's the biggest disparity there is among all the other disparities there are which women have to face," Malaika was quoted saying, by Mid-Day.

The actress-cum-television personality also became a subject of online trolling recently. Malaika, who was spotted wearing a sweatshirt dress, was ridiculed on Instagram when her followers commented on her age, calling her 'old'.



Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 14:54:46 IST