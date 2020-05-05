You are here:

Anushka Sharma shares trailer of her maiden digital production Paatal Lok, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi

Anushka Sharma shared the trailer of Paatal Lok, her maiden digital production, on social media. Yesterday, she had teased the series with a trailer preview.

Paatal Lok, a crime drama series, is produced by Anushka's Clean Slate Films for Amazon Prime Video. Created by Sudip Sharma, the show features Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Gul Panag and Neeraj Kabi in lead roles.

Watch the trailer here

Here is the trailer preview

The story of the crime drama series revolves around Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary (Ahlawat), who has been entrusted with a high-profile case.

The case involves four criminals - serial killer Vishal 'Hathoda' Tyagi (Banerjee), Tope 'Chaaku' Singh (Jagjeet Sandhu), Kabir M. (Aasif Khan), and Mary 'Cheeni' Lyngdoh (Mairembam Ronaldo Singh). They are suspect in failed assassination attempt. Kabi is playing the role of a journalist.

During the course of investigation, the case turns out to be a devious maze. The incidents that take place during probe lead Chaudhary down a treacherous path leading to dangerous alleys of Paatal Lok (netherworld).

“It has been our consistent endeavour to disrupt Indian entertainment space with breakthrough content,” Hindustan Times quoted Karnesh Sharma, Anushka’s brother and producing partner.

Amazon Prime Video will premiere Paatal Lok on 15 May.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 13:01:58 IST