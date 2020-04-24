You are here:

Anushka Sharma announces her maiden digital production Pataal Lok will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 15 May

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma’s first web production, an Amazon Original series, Paatal Lok, will launch on 15 May.

Amazon Prime Video on Friday unveiled the logo and the release date of the series produced by Anushka’s Clean Slate Films.

The series features actors Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee, and Abhishek Bannerjee.

It is based on a crime thriller book written by Sudip Sharma, who previously worked on Udta Punjab and Anushka's first production NH10.

As per the press release issued by the makers, the series explores the "dark bylanes of immorality". "Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.”

Check out the posts

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 15:17:21 IST