Anushka Sharma on Sui Dhaaga howling face memes: It's a compliment that Mamta stayed in people's heads

Ever since Sui Dhaaga: Made In India trailer was released, Anushka Sharma's howling face has become the chosen subject for netizens, who are creating one meme after another. Anushka said that while she found the memes hilarious, its rapid circulation only went on to prove that her character Mamta had resonated with the audience.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Anushka revealed how she kept sharing the memes with her Sui Dhaaga team members "I thought the memes were hilarious. I kept sharing them with Varun (Dhawan), Sharat (Katariya, director) and my friends."

She further said that with the online traction garnered by the character, and that too in such high magnitude, she hopes that her portrayal of an embroidery artist belonging to the heartland strikes a chord with the audience. "It is a compliment that my character has been stuck in people's head after they watched the trailer. Mamta has become a figure that everyone identifies with. Memes have become a common feature today. People actually dedicate time to make them. But in our case, it happened naturally and that too, on a huge scale." Anushka told the publication.

Anushka further said that it needed a lot of effort on her part to understand the character, since Mamta was from a different geographical space than what she was familiar with. Hence, she said that she had to exercise restraint to create the character as raw and real as had been envisioned by Kataria.

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India is scheduled to release on 28 September.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 14:55 PM