Watch — Anushka Sharma transforms into Mamta of Sui Dhaaga: Made in India within 20 minutes

A one-minute-long video released by the makers of Sui Dhaaga: Made in India shows Anushka Sharma transforming herself into her character Mamta.

Anushka plays a woman belonging to the heartland of India, who becomes self-reliant by depending on her embroidering skills along with her husband Mauji, a tailor.

Speaking about how he studied rural housewives to finalise Mamta’s look on Anushka, the costume director of Sui Dhaaga Darshan Jalan said: "Anushka's character and look brief was very simple which makes things more complex because it must be relatable. The character is that of a housewife living on a lower middle-class income in city outskirts. It was clear from the get go that Anushka would wear synthetic sarees primarily because they are cheap but most importantly it's washes easily and dries quickly."

According to him, achieving the day to day look of a regular person was more challenging since there was no room for error. "I have vivid memories of a lady coming to our house on Saturdays (we called her Shanivaar Wali), to collect donation for the local temple. She always wore synthetic saree in same colour tones, always covered her head - which is not only a tradition but a shield from heat and cold! Memories like these become reference points!"

Anushka also expressed her delight at the simplicity of Mamta’s look, adding that it would be completely different from any character that she has performed before. She also said that Mamta has connected with the audience because she is 'raw, real and relatable.' "From the pallu over my head, to the dhaaga that I wear around my neck to the decision to go completely without make-up, all this has created this character. The best part was that it took flat 20 minutes to get into Mamta’s look.”

Moreover, the actress emphasised on how the team had implemented small changes, such as curling her hair, so as to render Mamta as a completely different character from Anushka.

This is the second behind-the scenes video shared by Yash Raj Studios which chronicles the journey of Anushka Sharma transforming into Mamta, where the actress was seen learning embroidery for her preparation. She trained in embroidery for over three months. She further said that she was familiar with the basics of stitching since school.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, took workshops and trained under a professional tailer to learn to use the sewing machine.

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, Varun Dhawan is paired opposite Anushka, who will be sharing screen space for the first time. Yash Raj Films’ Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is set to release on September 28 this year.

Sui Dhaaga brings together National Award winning producer Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their sleeper hit Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film takes forward the message of Made in India in its pursuit to bring back traditional forms of weaving.

Watch the video here:

