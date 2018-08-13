Sui Dhaaga trailer: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan play an endearing couple in this story of self-sufficiency

In what seems like a complete detour from the roles they've recently been seen in, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan become an unassuming, rustic couple who start their own handloom factory from scratch in Ghaziabad, in the trailer of Sui Dhaaga.

The trailer of the Yash Raj Films production just dropped and it sets the tone for a film completely devoid of gloss where the main protagonists, Mamta and Mauji, convincingly take you back to the provinces.

From the looks of the trailer, Sui Dhaaga takes an unfiltered look at small-time dreamers, the idea of which is reminiscent of Sharat Katariya's 2015 sleeper-hit Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Sharma and Dhawan, both of whom have been dabbling in different genres and so far winning, take centrestage in the trailer with ample support from Raghubir Yadav, who plays the bad-tempered father. After being humiliated by him employer, Dhawan decides to open his own business by going back to his trusted sewing machine. With some encouragement from Sharma, the two are able to successfully build a self-sustaining business model.

The crux of the story remains simple: to own your produce. However, the story has a clear of message of 'Made in India' and aims to propagate the idea of bringing back traditional forms of handicrafts.

Produced by Maneesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga releases on 28 September.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 12:33 PM