After Sui Dhaaga: Made in India trailer release, Anushka Sharma's howling face memes go viral on Twitter

The trailer for Sui Dhaaga: Made in India showed Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan aiming for self-reliance. However, the 3 minute 12 second video stirred up the web with one scene, wherein a howling Anushka Sharma is seen ushering Varun Dhawan's Mauji.

The tears-of-joy moment immediately became fodder for the meme lords who channelled all their ingenuity and came up with these:

No Mumbai resident is unaware of the city's travel woes. With traffic jams that constitute most waking hours to stiflingly crowded local trains, any moment of solace on wheels is not only dearly appreciated but also important enough to be meme-fied.

When you’re on a local bus & somebody offers you a seat. #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndiaTrailer #SuiDhaagaTrailer pic.twitter.com/Q3w4UDNwN5 — Shaw Stopper (@iam_anush) August 14, 2018

When finally it's your turn to sit on Window Seat in Mumbai Local. 😥 pic.twitter.com/XznwlrhRPy — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 14, 2018

The other struggle that almost every millennial relates to is 'adulting', or taking responsibilities that are forced upon you once you reach adulthood.

My mom's reaction when I bargain with sabzi wala and take free dhaniya also pic.twitter.com/hHhBoxfRHq — nadaan_.-._parinda🐦 (@chhota_memer) August 14, 2018

This one is for and from those who have been subjected to said situation.

Me traveling to work on a weekend. pic.twitter.com/AyrrnwTEYV — Nikhil (@niquotein) August 14, 2018

This is another tweet that establishes that travel woes are not theories. They are as real as can be.

When you finally recognise your Uber after 30 min of struggle on road. pic.twitter.com/4mod0UqwPs — Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) August 14, 2018

Since the love for academics is one that usually develops after a person leaves school and college, Anushka Sharma's expression here became the representation of every student who used to sneak Tintin comics inside their gigantic geography text books.

Mom's reaction after I cleared 12th exams on my 5th attempt. pic.twitter.com/IzJJ8Fz4Yb — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) August 14, 2018

Perhaps the most accurate observation in the history of mankind:

"So, your new president is Donald John Trump."

Statue of Liberty: pic.twitter.com/2fzXxxnxha — Nikhil (@niquotein) August 14, 2018

The last one is directed towards breaking the monotone. This one sees the lead actors, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, smiling.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 11:47 AM