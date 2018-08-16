You are here:

After Sui Dhaaga: Made in India trailer release, Anushka Sharma's howling face memes go viral on Twitter

FP Staff

Aug,16 2018 11:47:26 IST

The trailer for Sui Dhaaga: Made in India showed Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan aiming for self-reliance. However, the 3 minute 12 second video stirred up the web with one scene, wherein a howling Anushka Sharma is seen ushering Varun Dhawan's Mauji.

The tears-of-joy moment immediately became fodder for the meme lords who channelled all their ingenuity and came up with these:

No Mumbai resident is unaware of the city's travel woes. With traffic jams that constitute most waking hours to stiflingly crowded local trains, any moment of solace on wheels is not only dearly appreciated but also important enough to be meme-fied.

The other struggle that almost every millennial relates to is 'adulting', or taking responsibilities that are forced upon you once you reach adulthood.

This one is for and from those who have been subjected to said situation.

This is another tweet that establishes that travel woes are not theories. They are as real as can be.

Since the love for academics is one that usually develops after a person leaves school and college, Anushka Sharma's expression here became the representation of every student who used to sneak Tintin comics inside their gigantic geography text books.

Perhaps the most accurate observation in the history of mankind:

The last one is directed towards breaking the monotone. This one sees the lead actors, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, smiling.

