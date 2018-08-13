Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan open up about being Mamata and Mauji in their upcoming film

Yash Raj Films' Sui Dhaaga - Made in India will pair up Varun and Anushka for the first time on-screen. The film will also bring together National Award-winning producer-director duo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya, the team that won hearts with their first collaboration Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

The trailer of the film was launched on 13 August, and at the launch event, lead actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan spoke about a variety of things. Excerpts:

Anushka Sharma on working with Sharat Kataria, shooting for the film in various parts of the country

"The success of Dum Lagaa Ke Haisha proves that he [Sharat] tells a simple story but with a poignant idea. Sui Dhaaga is more than just our looks. The film has much more to offer. If you're not required to apply make-up, you won't. In a film like Judwaa, you would. When I was offered this role, I loved the script but turned it down because I didn't know I could play Mamata. Both Adi [Chopra] and I were skeptical, but Sharat and Maneesh were convinced it's tailor-made for me. So I went into it with more of Sharat's faith than mine," she said.

Talking about the research process of playing a character like Mamata in the film, Sharma said, "I have learnt embroidery for this film, not tailoring. My dadi used to do embroidery in Dehradun. So my mom also picked it up. We got to learn much more than just getting into the skin of our characters. The challenge was more to remove my traits than add Mamata's. I think that's how the process should be. Maneesh put in me the same faith that he had when I made my debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi 10 years ago. He was the assistant director on that film. We used to stay on set in Chanderi for the entire film. The process of staying in the world of Sui Dhaaga therefore became easier. Sharat used to tell us not to sit in AC cars. He used to ask us to sit in the heat to feel the character."

She further added: "I've never been in my comfort zone. I wasn't in Sultan or Pari. My only apprehension was Mamata's submissive nature. But I discovered that she is actually very strong. You don't need to be fiesty to be strong."

Varun Dhawan on shooting in Chanderi and finding dates for a special film like this

"Every trailer launch feels like a report card. I took aashirvaad from my newborn niece," joked Varun Dhawan.

He further added: "It felt so Indian to shoot this film. I was shooting in Chanderi, in Bhopal. The people there are so talented and passionate. I didn't have dates for this film. I told Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma that I have to shoot for Kalank so I don't have time. But when they narrated it to me, I knew that I had to be Mauji. So I figured a way out to do it."

What was his process of research like? "I knew nothing about tailoring. But Noor bhai, YRF's tailor, taught me everything. Maneesh and Sharat told me I need to get into the character, I'm the weakest link. So I prepared for 2.5 months and went ahead with the film. I think the first thing you need to learn is to get the thread through the needle," he said.

Sui Dhaaga is all set to release on 28 September.

