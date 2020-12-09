Anil Kapoor, Netflix India say actors in AK vs AK are playing themselves, do not represent IAF

'My character is in uniform because he's an actor playing the role of an officer. When he finds out that his daughter has been kidnapped, the anger and rage he experiences and portrays is that of an emotionally distraught father,' said Anil Kapoor in video message.

Anil Kapoor and Netflix India have responded Indian Air Force's (IAF) objection to a promo from upcoming Netflix film AK vs AK, featuring the actor. in official regalia.

Kapoor, in a video message apologised for hurting the sentiments of the IAF. He explained that his character is an actor emulating an air force officer. "My character is in uniform because he's an actor playing the role of an officer. When he finds out that his daughter has been kidnapped, the anger and rage he experiences and portrays is that of an emotionally distraught father. It was only in the interest of remaining true to the story that my character is still wearing the uniform on his quest to find his missing daughter."

Here is Kapoor's video message

Netflix India also reiterated Kapoor's statement, adding that the actors are playing themselves and the film does not represent the IAF or the Armed Forces.

Here is Netflix's clarification

At no point does the film represent the Indian Air Force or our Armed Forces. We have nothing but the highest respect for the brave people protecting our nation. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 9, 2020

The IAF had said that in AK vs AK, the uniform was donned inaccurately, They also opposed the language used by Kapoor in the recently released trailer and urged for the scenes featuring Kapoor in uniform to be withdrawn.

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia@anuragkashyap72#AkvsAkhttps://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

This is not the first time this year that filmmakers have come under fire for faulty or imprecise depiction of the forces onscreen. Following the release of another Netflix India film, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena, the IAF had objected to its "undue negative" portrayal of the force.

The film was also slammed for portraying officers as gender-biased, who were resistant to sharing the professional space with female pilots. Former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena's colleague Sreevidya Rajan had, in a Facebook post, said that the female pilots were never subjected to any humiliation as depicted in the Netflix film.

In October, Saxena had filed an affidavit before the court, clarifying that the Dharma Productions film is not a documentary but only inspired by her life.

In 2019, after Vicky Kaushal's first look from Meghna Gulzar's film on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was shared by the makers, Indian Army's retired Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain had pointed out the discrepancies in the actor's uniform.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK vs AK sees Kashyap as a "brash film director," who kidnaps the daughter (Sonam K Ahuja) of a well-known movie star (Anil), only to film the desperate search and rescue operation in real-time as a bid to create his next blockbuster movie. The action drama will premiere on Netflix India on 24 December.