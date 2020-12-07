AK vs AK trailer: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap spark rivalry in Vikramaditya Motwane's action drama

AK vs AK trailer sees Anurag Kashyap as a 'brash film director' who kidnaps the daughter of a well-known movie star played by Anil Kapoor.

Netflix has released the trailer of Anurag Kashyap, Anil Kapoor's quirky action drama, AK vs AK. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film sees Kashyap as a "brash film director" who kidnaps the daughter of a well-known movie star (Kapoor), only to film the desperate search and rescue operation in real-time as a bid to create his next blockbuster movie.

The trailer sees Kashyap and Kapoor playing themselves, taking at a dig each other during a press conference. The footage cuts to a cat and mouse chase after the director kidnaps Kapoor's daughter, Sonam, and challenges him to save her within 10 hours. A bewildered Anil is then seen searching for his daughter across streets as the camera follows and films his ordeal. Kapoor can be seen disguised and injured on his desperate quest while a smug Kashyap takes digs at him.

Check out the trailer here

The synopsis reads, "A visionary director, an old school actor, and a camera rolling for 10 hours. Anurag Kashyap, Indian cinema’s enfant terrible, kidnaps Sonam Kapoor and films her father, the evergreen, Anil Kapoor's search for his daughter in real-time, as his next blockbuster."

AK vs AK will premiere on Netflix on 24 December.