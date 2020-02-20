You are here:

Ananya Panday cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh's pan-India action entertainer

After recently snagging Filmfare's Best Debut Actress award, Ananya Panday has now been signed opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda for a multilingual project, tentatively titled Fighter.

The film, set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, will mark Ananya's debut in the South film industry. Conversely, it will also be Deverakonda's maiden venture in Bollywood.

Puri Jagannadh, the director behind the 2015 action film Temper, Paisa Vasool, and the recent iSmart Shankar, will helm the project.

The film is presented by Dharma Productions, and is jointly produced by Jagannadh, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Charmme Kaur.

IBTimes writes the film, billed as an action entertainer, will reportedly be shot in Telugu and Kannada, and dubbed in Tamil and Hindi.

Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, and Getup Srinu are also part of the cast.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Ronit had revealed the project is titled Fighter. “It is a pan-India action film that will feature a lot of mixed martial arts and will be shot extensively in the next six months,” the actor said, adding that besides Mumbai, they will also shoot in some foreign locations. The first schedule of the film recently kickstarted in Mumbai, reports Pinkvilla.

Deverakonda, last seen in the romantic drama World Famous Lover, underwent rigorous training, and flew to Thailand to learn mixed martial arts and other fight forms for the Jagannadh directorial.

Meanwhile, Ananya's roster also features the romantic comedy Khali Peeli, produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, and co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat, along with Shakun Batra's next, also starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2020 11:19:04 IST