Filmfare Awards 2020 winners list: Gully Boy makes history, wins 13 awards including Best Film, Actor and Actress

The 65th Filmfare Awards, scheduled to take place on Saturday saw a flurry of film personalities grace the stage with their presence at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal were the hosts of the ceremony.

Actors present at the mega-event were Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Leone, Madhuri Dixit, Disha Patani, Radhika Apte, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurana, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Rajkummar Rao, Ali Fazal, Sooraj Pancholi, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, among others.

From Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy leading the nominations this year, to Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota gaining a spot in Best Film (Critics Choice), this year brought in a varied array of features.

Anubhav Sinha's social drama Article 15 was competing for Best Film (Critics) category, against film festival favorites Ritesh Batra's Photograph and Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.

Gully Boy took home 13 wins with Singh and Alia Bhatt winning Best Actor and Actress. According to Hindustan Times, the music drama has beat the record of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black which won 11 accolades in 2006.

Here are the winners from each category

Best Film

Gully Boy

Best Film - Critics

Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha)

Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)

Best Director

Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Best Actress - Critics

Bhumi Pednekar (Saand Ki Aankh)

Taapsee Pannu (Saand Ki Aankh)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Best Actor in a Leading role

Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Best Actor - Critics

Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Best Music Album

Gully Boy (Zoya Akhtar, Ankur Tewari)

Kabir Singh (Mithoon, Amal Malik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva)

Best Lyrics

‘Apna Time Ayega’ - Divine, Ankur Tewari (Gully Boy)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shilpa Rao - ‘Ghungroo’ (War)

Best Playback Singer Male

Arijit Singh - ‘Kalank Nahi’ (Kalank)

Best Debut (Female)

Ananya Pandya (Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh)

Best Debut (Male)

Abhimanyu Dassani (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Best Debut Director

Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Best Dialogue

Vijay Maurya (Gully Boy)

Best Screenplay

Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Best Original Story

Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki (Article 15)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ramesh Sippy

Excellence in Cinema

Govinda

RD Burman for Upcoming Music Talent

Shashwat Sachdev (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2020 09:15:06 IST