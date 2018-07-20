Amyra Dastur takes inspiration from hairstylist Sapna Bhavani for her look in upcoming film Rajma Chawal

Mumbai: Actress Amyra Dastur says she took inspiration from American actress Rooney Mara and celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani for her look and role in the upcoming film Rajma Chawal.

"It's a major hair transformation, so we flipped through the internet and decided to go with a mix of Rooney Mara and Sapna Bhavnani. And coincidentally I also play a hair stylist in the film, so it just fit," Amyra said in a statement.

In her first look from the film, Amyra was seen sporting a side shaved head look and tattoos.

Talking about Bhavnani, Amyra said, "What's really unique about Sapna Bhavnani is that she can pull of those punky looks but still keep it feminine. So at the end of the day, I think we wanted something that was different and would stand out. Hence the side shave. But they wanted to keep the look feminine as well, but if you see my clothes, and my styling, it's slightly masculine. It's sort of a rugged look."

Rajma Chawal, also stars Anirudh Tanwar and Rishi Kapoor. It is directed by Leena Yadav and is slated to release on 31 August.

Amyra also has two more films, Prassthanam and Mental Hai Kya in her kitty. She will also be seen in the web series Trip 2.

