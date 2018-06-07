You are here:

Rishi Kapoor-starrer social drama Rajma Chawal, directed by Leena Yadav, to release on 31 August

Mumbai: Rishi Kapoor-starrer Rajma Chawal, directed by Leena Yadav, will hit the screens on 31 August.

"Funny, we live in the space age generation, yet fail to communicate with people that matter the most? Experience the social journey of a father and son with 'Rajma Chawal', this 31st August," Yadav tweeted on Thursday.

Rishi Kapoor. [debutant] Anirudh Tanwar. Amyra Dastur... #RajmaChawal - a quirky father-son and 'social media' relationship - to release on 31 Aug 2018... Directed by Leena Yadav... Produced by Capt Gulab Singh Tanwar, Leena Yadav and Aseem Bajaj... #RajmaChawalOn31stAugust Pic: pic.twitter.com/JZaBngmvic — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2018

The film also stars Anirudh Tanwar and Amyra Dastur. Rajma Chawal was shot in the interiors of Delhi's Chandni Chowk.

Rishi had said, "I wanted to work with Leena. I liked the ambience and where the story was being told — the whole beauty of Chandni Chowk. I did it once with Delhi-6... The triumph of this project is that we are shooting the whole film in Chandni Chowk."

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 14:15 PM